The cover of Diario PERFIL for Saturday, December 16, 2023

Milei: “My top priority is to end hyperinflation.” In a message on Instagram, the President said that inflation “is traveling at 3,678% annually.” And he justified the application of “a hyper-orthodox program with a strong fiscal adjustment to bring the financial deficit to 0.” In addition, he assured that the measures that affect the private sector are “transitory.” In the same post, Milei raffled off her last deputy’s allowance, $2.1 million.

Challenges. Bullrich will go to Rosario on Monday with his anti-drug plan. And on Wednesday he will test the anti-picket protocol in the City.

They announce a bonus of $10 thousand for the beneficiaries of the Potenciar Trabajo Plan.

Martín Lousteau, head of the UCR. He achieved the presidency at the head of a unity list.

Report from Fontevecchia. To the political scientist Aníbal Pérez-Liñán: “Trump and Milei are a product of social networks.”

PISA tests: Specialists ask to shorten study programs.

Motochorro attack. Two detainees, one 14 years old, who would be the shooter, for the crime in Quilmes.

He had been taken hostage by Hamas: León Gieco’s nephew was murdered in Gaza.

Rising star. SZA She is the same age as Taylor Swift and surpassed her in nominations at the last Grammys.

They are preparing a series about the life of Fangio, the first sporting myth of Argentine sports.

San Lorenzo elects president this Sunday: what the candidates propose.

Another caution from Macri: Boca: votes observed for 13 thousand members

The ‘Diablito’ Echeverri is on Barcelona’s radar.

