The cover of the PROFILE newspaper for Sunday, June 18, 2023

Below we offer a review of the main titles of the 1832 edition of the PERFIL newspaper, for this Sunday, June 11, 2023, an edition that, as usual, is accompanied by the “plus” of 9 supplements: The Observer, Culture, Sunday, D&D, Textum, Shows, Weekend. Joker plus Crossword and Economic Profile:

Strong movement of mayors for the re-election of Kicillof in the Province. Given the lack of definitions from Cristina, a dozen community leaders from the interior of Buenos Aires surprised yesterday with an “operative outcry” in favor of a new mandate for the governor. His suburban peers, however, remained silent. Discounting CFK, Kicillof is the leader of the ruling party that measures the most and his candidacy for president is not ruled out.

Scioli signed his candidacy and maintains his challenge to the K.

Fighting radicals. They do not have a presidential candidate and the Buenos Aires fight is getting deeper.

Report from Fontevecchia. To the Mendocino alfredo cornejo: “The PRO has better candidates than the UCR.”

Economy seeks reserves in the IMF.

Homemade or handmade Father’s Day gifts to avoid the crisis.

Cecilia case. The remains found in the field of the Sena, the main suspects, were not human. The strongest clue is that the young woman was killed in the house of the picketers from Chaco.

They vote in Chaco amid the demand for Justice for Cecilia.

The Observer: Criminal gangs. In Argentina they are family clans concentrated in marginal enclaves.

Nacha goes out to Corrientes street in her pajamas. A one-person show where he reviews his past.

season six: Vuelve Black Mirror, technology without morals. Salma Hayek plays herself.

River won (1-0 to Defense and justice) and takes more distance on the way to the title.

With controversy, Racing won and hit Vélez more. It was 2-1 in Avellaneda.

La Scaloneta has someone to write to her. Book boom six months from Qatar.

They write in this issue:

Nelson Castro, Duran Barba, Haime, Garcia, De Angelis, Aldazabal, Rodriguez Loredo, Gomez, Onaindia, Ayerdi, Gallo, Zabala, Dominguez, Sinay, Laporte, Bertino, Roig, Lloret, Ise, Colombo, Garabetyan, Nieva, Varela, Bordigoni, Kavanagh, Izaguirre, Corsalini, Froidevaux, Bald, and Fontevecchia.

HB