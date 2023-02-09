The world‘s first pair of jeans, denim legend begins

In 1873, Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis jointly obtained a patent that would change the entire clothing industry. They subversively used rivets to reinforce the work pants, and the world‘s first pair of blue jeans came into being, which also marked the official opening of the 150-year-long legendary chapter of Levi’s® 501®. “5” stands for the highest quality and “01” stands for the world‘s first pair of blue jeans. After 150 years of evolution and innovation, this great pair of jeans has not only become a well-known fashion item, but also bears the stories of people in different eras like a blue canvas.

In honor of stories both ordinary and extraordinary about 501® jeans, Levi’s® will kick off a year-long celebration of “The Greatest Story Ever Worn” worldwide on February 6. Levi’s® is releasing a short film, “The Greatest Story Ever Worn,” directed by Martin de Thurah and Melina Matsoukas, as a special tribute to 501®’s 150th anniversary campaign. Celebrate 501® jeans with a trilogy of stories about denim from different regions in the form of Precious Cargo, Fair Exchange and Legends Never Die 150th anniversary of birth. At the same time, Levi’s® will also bring a series of creative and influential product and brand experience activities, so as to inspire the young generation to continue to write a new chapter of 501® and start the next legendary road of 501®.

In The Greatest Story Ever Worn, 501® jeans are a denim canvas that is written into a new look over and over again. It’s not just a pair of jeans, it’s not just one person’s story, it’s everybody’s story. A wide variety of characters, events, aspirations and memories are included in this ever-expanding collection of stories, from everyday heroes to unexpected actions.

“Few products, let alone apparel, have been with people through the human experience for as long as the 501®. In its inception, Levi’s® 501® jeans were just a pair of work pants, and today they are It has become a blank canvas for people to express themselves beyond the boundaries of culture and class. This is also a great and milestone moment for the Levi’s® brand. The Greatest Story Ever Worn,” we aim to celebrate the history of 501®, its unparalleled breadth and global reach, and inspire people to continue writing new chapters.”

— Chris Jackman, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Levi’s®

This is a true story about rare goods. It tells the story of a daring fisherman who trades bluefin tuna for jeans as fishing boats come and go off the coast of Kingston in the 1970s. Buckets of Levi’s® 501® jeans have traveled across the ocean to the infectious island of Jamaica, along with Motown records, Hollywood movies and many symbols of American culture. These ships not only brought the charm of the other side of the ocean to Kingston, but also reversely exported the style and culture of Jamaicans to all parts of the world.

A small island full of appeal, all in great things.

This is a story that happened in 1982, where cattle were exchanged for things. Outside Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, there is a family living a simple life. Their son thinks about a treasure day and night, and his heart is full of longing. So when the night was dark and quiet, he brought his family’s cattle to facilitate a fair deal. Neighbors in the neighborhood praised him as a legend, and his parents greeted him well. Even so, he got the 501® jeans he’s been wanting day and night.

A fair deal is all about great things.

This is a true story that began at the end. There is a group of respectable people who would not be buried in other clothes when they “die”, and they asked to wear 501® jeans for the last journey of their lives. Among the thousands of deceased, there is a legendary figure who is more persistent in his last wish. He not only wants to be buried in 501® jeans, but also requires all guests to wear the same jeans to attend the funeral. Some people may be puzzled by this, but we understand it.

A stylish curtain call ceremony of life, all in a great story.

Amazing Pants, 501® Changed the World

In the past 150 years, Levi’s® 501®, as a timeless classic, has also won the favor of pioneers from different eras and fields. The fanatics of these 501® jeans wrote one after another “great trouser stories”, and left one denim mark after another in the 150-year legendary road of 501®.

Marlon Brando (Marlon Brando) and Marilyn Monroe (Marilyn Monroe) put Levi’s® 501® on the movie screen, and the motorcycle tough guy and sexy goddess once became one of the looks that young people were vying to imitate; Andy Andy Warhol’s ongoing fascination with the fashion world is the result of a screen-printed pair of Levi’s® 501® jeans; Steve Jobs co-launches with his 501® Attended a new generation of Macintosh personal computer conference, since then started the development process and direction of Apple to change the entire computer industry; Chen Guanxi (Edison Chen) and Kimura Takuya (Kimura Tukuya) set off a denim boom in Asia, affecting generations of fashion With trendy players; moreover, during the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984, Levi’s® designed the 501® jeans for the Olympic champions and presented them to the gold medal winners together with the medals, showing the pride and glory of the champions. Even in 1989, young people in East Germany competed Buy and wear the 501® yearning for freedom, gathered near the Berlin Wall to witness the historical moment of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The great thing about pants, the 501® keeps up with the times

Since designing the world‘s first pair of blue jeans, Levi’s® 501®, Levi’s® has always insisted on continuing the classics and constantly integrating the soul of evolution with the changes of the times. From the classic five-pocket jeans 501® Original with the significance of the times, to the 501® Slim Taper slim-fit tapered jeans, 501® ’93 daddy style jeans, 501® Crop cropped jeans and other rich pants types. Every transformation and innovation witnesses the innovation of product design and the development track of denim culture.

On the occasion of its 150th anniversary, Levi’s® will launch the 150th Anniversary Limited Edition 501® jeans, which renew the classic design details. In addition to upgrading its representative red flag logo and double horse brand logo to the 150th anniversary limited logo, the copper buckles and rivets used in the jeans are all injected with the words 150th anniversary. Not only that, the special steel seal on the inside of the pocket and the commemorative label on the webbing on the back waist not only show the anniversary limited identity, but also have a collection significance. In addition, Levi’s® once again expanded the 501® pant style this year, launching 501® ’54 jeans for men and 501® ’81 jeans for women. In terms of pant shape, the original 501® in the archives in 1954 was used as an improved design. The 501® ’54 men’s jeans have a higher waistline, and have a more slim fit than the classic 501® and 501® ’93. Wear it with boots or sneakers. The Levi’s® 501® ’81 is a recreation of the first women’s 501® released in 1981. From the shape point of view, it is more like the jeans of my mother’s era, full of casual and free and easy style items in the 80s, very retro.

Levi’s® 501® is not only loved by consumers for its classic and versatile, but also a hot creative canvas for fashion and trend circles. Whether it is the hard-to-find Levi’s® x CLOT 501® UNIONRAIL long-life jeans, or the Japanese trendy brand HUMAN MADE, the street brand GOLF WANG, and the well-known Remake brand Gallery Dept., etc., they have used 501® jeans as the carrier to create a palace-level fashion denim. Ning single product. At the same time, as the high-end line of Levi’s®, LEVI’S® VINTAGE CLOTHING, which is famous for its replica, is also the favorite of denim culture lovers. Let the traces of the years settle in the jeans, every pair of LEVI’S® LVC 501® is a witness to history, and also carries and opens a new story. In order to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the birth of 501®, Levi’s® will also bring more LEVI’S® LVC limited series and limited joint cooperation series, giving new life to the classic appearance of Levi’s®.

Great trousers, 501® innovation does not stop

In order to encourage and support more young people to bravely express their 501® spirit and start the next 150-year legendary chapter, Levi’s® will continue to cultivate the community project – 501® Factory. By co-creating with different types of avant-garde artists in different fields, we will continue to output avant-garde content to the public and fans, devote ourselves to the forefront of experimental spirit, and jointly explore more possibilities of 501® in the context of avant-garde culture and avant-garde art. At the same time, Levi’s® is also presenting the Levi’s® SPACE concept space on Yuyuan Road in Shanghai to create more immersive experience activities. It not only carries the past, present and future of denim culture, but also embodies the original spirit and ingenuity of the brand. Every lover of denim, fashion and youth culture can share, create and harvest their own “great trousers” in Levi’s® SPACE, and can also make every pair of 501®, every A thing is always unfinished to be continued, timeless.

Levi’s® 501® is no longer just a pair of jeans. As a witness to the pioneering culture of generations, it has the courage to become the blue canvas for every ordinary or extraordinary person, recording the wonderful pants of every era. On May 20, 2023, 501® will celebrate its 150th birthday, and this year is also the 170th anniversary of the birth of the Levi’s® brand. Levi’s® will further optimize the brand rejuvenation strategy in an all-round and cross-field way. In the circle, continue to explore the infinite possibilities of denim culture, witness more “great trousers” belonging to Levi’s®, and continue to write a new chapter of the next 150 years of Levi’s® 501® legend.