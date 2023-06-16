The disappearance of Cecilia Strzyzowski hits Capitanich on the threshold of the PASO in Chaco

On Sunday Chaco will go to Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory elections (PASO) and the Chaco Front led by the governor Jorge Capitanich comes shaken by the disappearance of Cecilia Strzyzowski: four of its candidates who were on collecting lists are detained on suspicion of having participated in the act.

The piquetero leaders Emerenciano Sena, Marcela Acuña, Fabiana Gonzalez and Gustavo Obregon They are accused of the crime of aggravated homicide. All of them were members of the internal group “PSU-Socialistas Unidos” that competed within the official alliance until it was excluded after the presentation before the Electoral Tribunal of the representative of the Front, Jorge Alcántara, and the order of the governor and political leader.

A toxic relationship, disappearance and possible femicide: the 10 keys to the Cecilia Strzyzowski case

Seine and Acunathe leading couple of the movement that formed solid ties with Chaco’s Peronism over the years, were pre-candidates for first deputy and mayor of Resistenciarespectively. Fabiana González and Gustavo Obregonwho are a couple, made up the list of councilors.

In this context, the Resistencia community has shown its dissatisfaction with the provincial government for having almost sponsored and protected Sena and company. In the capital city, the Sena family built a neighborhood with the name “Emerenciano Sena”. In the last few hours, everything seems to indicate that he will undergo a change of identity.

Capitanich campaigned while there was a march calling for justice for Cecilia.

14 days after the last time Cecilia Strzyzowski was seen in Resistencia, when she said goodbye to her family because she had supposedly gotten a job in Ushuaia, the prosecutor’s investigation suggests that the Sena family and his henchmen killed her in a macabre way and they lied to the media in the following days.

Tension at Capitanich’s small table over the Cecilia Strzyzowski case

At[person]’s house Provincial Government there is a climate of tension constant, as admitted by members of Capitanich’s small table. The governor is deeply affected by the situation and ordered his officials do not comment about the subject, according to the same sources. The province’s Secretariat for Gender and Human Rights, which normally carries out activities to deal with the problem of gender violence, now only communicates official statements from the Minister of Security and the Secretary of Human Rights. The comments on social networks were even disabled.

Within this frame of sensitivity, the main opposition candidate of Together for Change, Leandro Zderosupported by the Buenos Aires head of government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, and the head of the PRO, Patricia Bullrich, suspended since last Wednesday all campaign events that remained until the PASO with the aim of adhering to the request for justice. So did one of the internal lines of Peronism, led by the current mayor of Resistencia, Gustavo Martínez.

Case of Cecilia Strzyzowski: massive march while Capitanich said he was the victim of “insults and slander”

However, Capitanich’s space continued with his campaign and only gave an opinion on the case, which has been classified as femicide, on two occasions. This Thursday he held his campaign closing ceremony in Barranqueras and hopes to leave the public eye until the start of the elections.

Even before Cecilia’s disappearance, the former chief of staff of Cristina Kirchner, former mayor of Resistencia and governor in three terms, appeared on the slopes as the winner in the PASO and once again it was questioned whether the opposition could seize power from him. Is uncertain the scenario from now.

It is speculated that the case will impact electoral participation. One of the social slogans that have been preached with force in recent days due to the disappearance of Strzyzowski is not to go to vote, with the aim of making visible what happened and that the votes of all those who wish to express their political discontent are missing at the polls. Gloria Romero, the mother of the 28-year-old allegedly murdered, said repeatedly that she did not seek to politicize any claim. Other sectors even encourage the entire population to vote, but in the process take into account that it was Capitanich who promoted and enabled the development of the Sena family and its power.

Cesar Sena and Cecilia Strzyzowski.

In case the electoral absenteeism is effectively low, the beneficiary could paradoxically be the governor. His militancy proved to be one of the strongest when it came to appearing to vote. In addition, a large part of the votes will be attributed to him from the interior of Chaco, localities where the opposition has its greatest weaknesses.

The election in Chaco will be key to settling internal opposition, which will reach the general elections with an even greater volume of votes when contemplating the unification of the spaces. The Chaqueño Front chooses to act normally and wait for the best possible results. In 2021, the primaries also gave the opposition arc the winner, but in the generals the ruling party managed to turn the results around. The official expectation waits again for the same outcome.

AT / ED