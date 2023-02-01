Home Entertainment The domestic game “Black Cotton: Wu Neng” is released, and players who are early adopters are miserable: there are too many bugs.
The domestic game “Black Cotton: Wu Neng” is released, and players who are early adopters are miserable: there are too many bugs.

Recently,The domestic independent game “Black Cotton: Wu Neng” was launched on the Steam platform in the form of EA, with a discounted price of 30.4 yuan for the first release.The game is built with Unreal 5 engine. Judging from the plot of the game, this work can be said to be a big brainstorm, subverting players’ perception of traditional Journey to the West.

It is understood that “Black Cotton: Wu Neng” is a role-playing ARPG game. The player will play the role of Zhu Bajie. brother.

Before the deadline, a total of two players commented on this work. Some players said that the interface is very simple, there is no picture quality setting, and the vegetation is not bad, but the trees on the slope are all suspended.The 10-minute play experience has more bugs than the previous lifetime, and the optimization is also miserable, with 4K only having less than 60 frames.

The minimum graphics card requirement for “Black Cotton: Enlightenment” is NVIDIA GTX 1060 6G or the same level graphics card, the recommended is NVIDIA GTX 2060 8G or the same level or above graphics card, the minimum computer memory is 16GB, and 32GB is recommended.

It is worth mentioning that,“Black Cotton: Wu Neng” is an independent game produced by a B station UP master alone.The name seems to be a spoof of “Black Myth: Wukong”, and the studio name is “Game Equation”, which is similar to “Game Science”.

The UP owner said that I currently do not have any income for full-time development, and the game is not perfect enough. I will continue to update new plots, tasks, and new gameplay in the future. After the function is completed, the price may increase after the end of the early access.

