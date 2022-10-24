[2022年10月24日，北京]Today, the simulation business game “Most”, developed by Youguang Games and published by Remai Games, will be launched on the Steam platform as an early access version on November 17, priced at 68 yuan, with a 10% discount for the first week. This version will usher in a comprehensive update. Players can go to the store page to add a wish list and prepare for a new round of “working” life.

As a documentary-style domestic simulation business game, “Most” has been widely concerned and praised by players as soon as it was tested, and the cumulative downloads of the trial version exceeded 2 million. The distinctive themes and “simulation management + RPG” gameplay have won the love of players, and even sparked the upsurge of many fans to “work during the day and work at night”, and the number of online players at the same time reached 45,157. In the 2022 GWB selection, “Most” won the Silver Award of the Independent Game Awards and the User’s Choice Award for its super popularity.

Compared with the “brief” demo version, the early access version to be released this time will open three modes: story, challenge, and sandbox. The plot mode assumes a certain role of novice guidance, and there are also some limitations in the gameplay. In the sandbox mode, which does not limit the number of game days, there will be more character stories and a richer career system waiting for players to explore. In addition, following the enthusiastic feedback from fans, the game has reconstructed the character’s emotional system, making it better applicable to the existing life and entertainment system and easier to understand. The newly added systems such as night work, love, garage, management, etc., will greatly enrich the growth path of the characters, and draw a life picture for players to gradually get out of the predicament to gain a firm foothold, and then pursue their dreams.

“Although the theme of the game tends to be serious, it is not frustrating. We gain strength from ordinary stories, and see hope from the setting of game rules.” “Most” game producer Weed said: “We also I hope to express the life of urban blue-collar groups as much as possible and fill in the lack of this theme.”

The story mode of this EA version includes a scripted story, more story lines and more management systems will be updated with subsequent versions, so stay tuned.

About Heat Pulse Games

Founded in August 2020, Thermite Games is a young brand focusing on the distribution of boutique games. The team members come from major well-known game manufacturers, and have created global boiling points for a variety of projects of different scales and languages. Its projects include phenomenal products such as “Most”, “Sea Sand Storm” and “Church of Death”.

About Bright Games

Founded in 2021, Chengdu Duguang Era Technology Co., Ltd. is a start-up independent game research and development company, dedicated to creating the most immersive and popular games. It has the most popular work “Most” in the market.

