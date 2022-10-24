We often hear about good cholesterol and bad cholesterol. The difference between the two exists and is not as trivial as it may seem.

As much as they both have the term cholesterol at the base, and as much as they represent two aspects of the same concept, in reality they are very different.

On TV, at the doctor, among neighbors and friends, especially when you reach a certain age, the most quoted topic is that of cholesterol. It seems that this entity turns out to be one of the fundamental parameters of our health. Indeed, we correct ourselves: it is one of the parameters that cannot ignore our healthy state. Cholesterol, in fact, influences our body a lot and keeping it under control in a vigilant way is almost a duty to which we cannot exempt ourselves.

However, going even further into the particular, we often hear two fundamental terms: good cholesterol and bad cholesterol. Can it ever be both good and bad cholesterol? If the answer is yes, is there more than one difference that allows us to understand these two realities? We can answer this question that even a single difference may be enough for us to understand the reason for such a split.

The difference you ignored between good and bad cholesterol

Of course, such an article should begin with the typical definition of what cholesterol is. But this is not the case since, without too many words, we want to get straight to the point. In a second step, we will also explain other general aspects of cholesterol.

Having said that, cholesterol can be said to be either bad or good for one difference: the lipoproteins that have the task of transporting it in the blood. Two of these can be obtained: high intensity lipoproteins and low intensity lipoproteins. The former have the task of transporting cholesterol from the peripheral centers to the organs that either use it or eliminate it. For example, we mention the liver which is the only organ capable of eliminating it.

As for the latter, they have a higher dose of cholesterol at their own expense and therefore too large a number of them is not a good thing at all. The reason is obvious: the same can lead to an accumulation of fat in the area of ​​the arteries. But that’s not all, because they could also create atherosclerotic plaques and, consequently, increase the possibility of getting cardiovascular diseases.

What is cholesterol and how can we take care of it?

Having made our explanation of the difference between good and bad cholesterol, we can contract on the same, in the most neutral way possible. Cholesterol is a molecule found in the blood and is part of the lipid family. About 80% of it is produced by our body and a small dose, on the other hand, reaches it through the foods we eat. As bad as it may seem, it is actually very important for our health. Obviously, we’re talking about concentrated and definable levels that are right.

Cholesterol allows, with its presence, to build cell membranes and steroid hormones. Furthermore, it is crucial that the our body functions in the most correct way possible. However, when the levels start to rise, then you have to be careful. To keep cholesterol under control, perhaps before applying a drug-type treatment, you could change your lifestyle. It is essential, however, that the decision is made by a doctor.

We therefore recommend to follow a healthy diet, also avoiding drinking alcohol, smoking and eating fatty foods. A big difference, then, could also be physical activity, the number one enemy of a sedentary lifestyle. As for the medicationsthe most used are fibrates, statins and phytosterols.

The information in the article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, they are not a substitute for consulting a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses.