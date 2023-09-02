“The Eighth Suspect” Film Unveils Ultimate Trailer and Poster, Triggering Netizen Discussions

“The Eighth Suspect” Trailer and Poster Released, Sparking Excitement Among Audiences

The highly anticipated crime film, “The Eighth Suspect,” is already causing a stir as the pre-sale of tickets is in full swing. Today, the ultimate trailer and poster for the film have been released, further building excitement among fans.

In the trailer, viewers are taken on a thrilling journey as the truth behind a 21-year-old crime, hidden by Chen Xinwen (played by Dapeng), is slowly revealed with the help of his wife, Yang Fang (played by Qi Xi). The trailer unveils the shocking robbery and uses a gripping narrative to uncover the long-buried secrets. Simultaneously, the ultimate poster exposes the climax of the film, featuring a masked gangster standing in front of Chen Xinwen. This revelation has sparked discussions among netizens, who are eagerly anticipating the release of the movie.

“The Eighth Suspect” is based on a real case: the largest armed banknote robbery in the history of the People’s Republic of China. Directed by Li Zijun and written by Zhou Wenru, the film stars Dapeng and Lin Jiadong, supported by Zhang Songwen, Qi Xi, and Sun Yang. It is set to be released nationwide on September 9.

The film’s final trailer showcases the intense confrontation between the characters of Qi Xi and Dapeng, as the latter’s 21-year-old secrets are unveiled. Yang Fang’s supposedly peaceful life is shattered when she discovers evidence pointing to her husband’s involvement in the heinous crime. As she questions Chen Xinwen’s past, the truth behind their seemingly happy marriage begins to unravel. The trailer also introduces the “uninvited guest” policeman, Wang Shouyue, who becomes a key figure in the battle of wits between the police and the criminals. With Chen Xinwen’s stolen identity and his desperate attempts to clear his name, the movie presents an intriguing tale of survival and choices.

Additionally, the film’s ultimate poster offers audiences a glimpse into the intricacies of the plot. A mysterious man wearing a black mask stands out among the characters, suggesting a deeper connection to Chen Xinwen. Yang Fang’s tense posture and Chen Xinnian’s (played by Sun Yang) restrained presence further emphasize the intertwined fate of the characters. Meanwhile, the determined policemen, Wang Shouyue and He Lan (played by Zhang Songwen), reveal their unwavering commitment to solving the case and bringing justice to light.

With over 330,000 people already showing interest in the pre-sale tickets, “The Eighth Suspect” is emerging as one of the most anticipated crime movies of the year. Inspired by the real-life Panyu robbery in the 1990s, the film delves into the complex dynamics between the police and the gangsters. Audiences can engage in the experience even further, as the film embarks on a national road show, where the creators will travel to various cities across China from September 3 to September 17. This unique opportunity allows moviegoers to immerse themselves in the pursuit of the “eighth suspect” and witness the uncovering of the true identity behind the notorious robbery.

“The Eighth Suspect” is a joint production by Weixi (Suzhou) Cultural Development Co., Ltd., Beijing Lijia Feifan Film Co., Ltd., Emei Film Group Co., Ltd., Zhonghe Qiancheng Film (Wuxi) Co., Ltd., China Film Co., Ltd., Changzhou East Heng Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Shanghai Youmozi Film Co., Ltd., Dragon and Tomcat (Beijing) Technology Culture Co., Ltd., Jiasheng Xingyao Culture Media Co., Ltd., Huawen Image (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., Shanghai Qingcan Culture Development Co., Ltd., and Beijing Weimeng Chuangke Network Technology Co., Ltd. Don’t miss the nationwide release of “The Eighth Suspect” on September 9. Additional details can be found on the film’s official website.