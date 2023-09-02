Bright Beginnings: Colorful and Unique “First Lessons” Illuminate the Path to Growth on the First Day of School

On the first day of school, primary and secondary schools across Hainan province kicked off the new semester with unique and colorful “first lessons” that aimed to inspire and educate students. From teaching behavioral norms to promoting safety awareness, these interactive lessons set the stage for a successful academic year.

At Yusha Experimental School in Haikou City, classrooms were adorned with various green plants, creating an eye-catching atmosphere for students. The “First Lesson at the Beginning of School” centered around the symbolism of leaves and emphasized the importance of resilience and optimism. Students were encouraged to face challenges boldly and embrace the beauty of life.

Behavioral norms were a key focus of many schools’ “first lessons”. Wang Fangzheng, head teacher of Grade 1 at the Haikou Affiliated School of Beijing Normal University, taught her students about classroom discipline and basic etiquette. Additionally, in an effort to strengthen the home-school partnership, the Hainan Provincial Land Reclamation Bureau Kindergarten organized a parent-teacher meeting to discuss child development and school rules.

Some schools incorporated moral education into their “first lessons”. The Yongxing School in Sansha City invited “Old Xisha” to share the story of guarding the island, emphasizing patriotism and setting ambitious goals. Activities exploring animal protection further stimulated students’ curiosity and enthusiasm for science.

Dingcun Primary School in Longhua District took a unique approach by conducting their “first lesson of school” in the mangrove forest. Students explored nature firsthand, fostering a love for the environment and promoting creativity and innovation. The school’s outdoor nature classes established a new teaching model.

Safety education was also a prominent theme on the first day of school. The Sanya Public Security Bureau’s Traffic Police Detachment visited Bayi Primary School, educating students on safe travel habits and traffic rules. Principal Zhai Huanqin stressed the importance of safety in his opening ceremony speech, urging students to be cautious not just in traffic, but also in food and fire safety.

Huaqiao Middle School focused on helping senior freshmen transition smoothly from junior high to high school. The first-grade curriculum included subject characteristics and learning methods to help students adjust effectively. The school also prioritized behavior and habit training, offering study guidance, life guidance, and psychological counseling to ensure a successful academic year.

With sunflowers in the green garden and morning dew waiting for the sun, the “first lessons” of Hainan’s schools illuminated the path to growth for students. The rich and diverse activities opened the new semester on a sunny and joyful note, setting the stage for a year of achievement and personal development.

