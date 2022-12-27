Home Entertainment The ending of “The Youngest Son of the Chaebol” is not the original drama.
[Voice of Hope December 26, 2022](comprehensive report by our reporter Zhang Guilan)

The strongest Korean drama “The Youngest Son of the Chaebol” in 2022 starring Song Joong-ki, the drama ushered in its finale on December 25, but it also received negative reviews at the same time, because the “happy people” expected by fans of the drama has become “everything” It’s all a dream.”

The story of “The Youngest Son of the Chaebol” tells the story of Yoon Hyun-woo (played by Song Joong-ki), who was loyal to the chaebol family, who was framed for embezzling funds and killed. “The Youngest Son of the Chaebol” defeated “The Very Lawyer Yu Yingxuan” as a dark horse, and became the 2022 Korean drama ratings champion, which once again drove a new wave of drama chasing. Since the plot alludes to several large Korean companies, so Fans range in age from young to old.

The ratings of “The Youngest Son of the Chaebol” hit a new high in the finale. Even so, a large number of fans gave negative comments. The reason is that the ending of the drama version has been greatly changed, without the “happy people” of the original. Some netizens said: “I sincerely recommend reading the original novel after watching the 14 episodes.”

In the original ending of “The Youngest Son of the Chaebol”, after Yoon Hyun-woo travels through time and space and is reborn as Chen Daojun, he succeeds in revenge and wins the Shun Yang Group to become the chairman, fulfilling his grandfather’s last wish, living as Chen Daojun, and To lay flowers at Yoon Hyun Woo’s grave.

But the drama version of “The Youngest Son of the Chaebol” caused Chen Daojun to die in a car accident, and then returned to the identity of Yin Xuanyou and woke up in the hospital. Everything seemed to be a dream, a journey of redemption and repentance, Yin Xuan You found out that he was the “involuntary accomplice” who killed Chen Daojun. In addition to publicly admitting his mistakes, Shun Yang’s family lost the management right.

Fans find it hard to accept that the screenwriter has substantially revised the original ending of “The Youngest Son of the Chaebol” and asked the screenwriter to “confess to the audience”, and some people shouted: “I have been busy for 17 years”, “I chased so hard to the end, but I was lonely after chasing it to the end” , Some people ridiculed that the title of the show should be changed to “The Big Son of the Tang Fan Family”, and some fans were so angry that they directly awarded “The Youngest Son of the Chaebol” the “Worst TV Series Ending Award in 2022”.

