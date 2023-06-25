the epic adventure of six friends in 20 photos

The snowy Corona hill, one of the wonders of the north of Neuquén. Photos: Martin Munoz

You already know that in VOY We are fans of the north of Neuquén and today we are going to give you one more reason: trekking to the snow-capped Corona hill in Huinganco, a 470 km of the provincial capital, which can be done all year. A few days ago, the photographer and wildlife ranger Martín Muñoz went out with the Cóndor group, made up of women and men with the same passion for the mountains and together they lived the experience of reaching the 2991 metros above sea level to reach the summit and enjoy unforgettable images. here share 20 photos so that you are tempted to go and the information so that you can do it.

What you need to know to do the trekking to Cerro Corona

«Corona hill, with a height of almost 3 thousand meters, is a good alternative for mountain lovers and remains open all year round, It is a great option in winter in the north of Neuquénsays Martin. “AND summiting when it’s snowy is something impressive. You no longer forget those landscapes from the top », she adds.

Heading to the top. Photos: Martín Muñoz The trekking is of medium / medium-high difficulty depending on the physical condition.

And he continues: «Getting up to Corona in winter times is a bit challenge your limits. know how far you can Going up with snow adds twice as many hours as in summer, you know that from the beginning you already start with subzero temperature«.

“At first, get to the Huinganco lagoon that is passing through and frozen It is the first place that makes you a filter to see if you can continue. From there you look at those hills with frozen snow and you know that you have to go through that, you look at that gutter and you say ‘it’s impossible’”, he recounts.

«You go up, you manage to cross the gutter and from there you start another challenge, reach the top of the mountain range of the wind, which blows strong and icy. You know that you still have a stretch to reach that summit that looks frozen from afar and you are already imagining the clothes of that place. Then coming back also becomes something challenging due to the fatigue and the distances, plus the care of going down so as not to have any accidents.

Wonderful postcards during the trekking. They are about 10 hours of walking.

The trekking is medium high physical demand to reach 2991 meters above sea level.

It is a walk of approximately 4 hours to the Huinganco lagoon and another hour to the summit. Total, about 14 km and 10 hours of walking.

From the summit, the incredible 360° panoramic view allows you to contemplate the Tromen volcano, the Epulafquen lagoons, the Domuyo and the Andes mountain range.

Click. Straight to the album of the best postcards. Photos: Martín Muñoz The group of friends from the north of friends who share the passion for the mountain in full ascent.

Technical sheet: when you can go, requirement and WhatsApp to register

* Maximum height: 2991 metros

* Greatest absolute inclination: 65% in Canaleta

* Promotion period: all year

* Physical demand: Medium / Medium high (for a tourist with low physical condition)

* Technical requirement: moderate (in relation to an inexperienced tourist)

* Duration: one day.

* The Municipality recommends that the trekking be accompanied by a guide, but does not consider it mandatory. (consult in Tourism).

* You must register at the Huinganco Tourism Office. It can be done by WhatsApp, it is not a requirement to go.

* Contact cell phones: 2942 647810 (Report Office). 2942 550916 (Tourism Department)

* To make the ascent you have to register by WhatsApp the day before the ascent to coordinate the gate opening.

The Huinganco lagoon, frozen. Photos: Martín Muñoz The route is marked in the snow.

* Consult the equipment Suggested depending on the time of year. At this time, with snow, essential technical mountain clothing, ice axes and crampons.

* This information will be requested: name and surname, place of residence, estimated departure and return times, contact cell phone, cell phone of a relative or acquaintance who does not make the ascent that day. Inform once the descent is finished.

The Cóndor group in action, doing what its members like best.

How to get to Huinganco

How to get? If we take as reference neuquen capitalyou have to go for the national route 22 to Zapalajoin with the mythical national route 40 to Chos Malal (you can load fuel) and there take the spectacular provincial route 43, to Andacollo, where you can also load fuel and connect with the provincial route 39; are about seven km of gravel.

Recommendations for handling areas with snow and ice

Avoid traveling while it is snowing. Unless it is extremely necessary, wait for weather conditions to improve.

Avoid traveling at night, no sunlight.

Avoid traveling solo.

Always bring warm clothescold shoes, gloves, water and high-calorie foods.

How to drive while traveling

Do not accelerate or brake violently; use the gearbox.

I kept the braking distance of the vehicle in front of you. It should be considerably higher than under normal conditions.

Avoid stopping the vehicle on slopes, bridges, curves or places with low visibility. Don’t stop on the road either: park on the shoulder.

respect and give priority to teams and personnel who are carrying out winter maintenance tasks.

remember that On slopes, vehicles that are ascending have priority.

Respect the indications of the personnel of the National Highway Administration, National Gendarmerie, police forces, road safety agencies, Civil Defense or Civil Protection.

What to do if you are stopped by snow or ice

I stayed in the vehicle. since it is the safest place.

Keep the vehicle closed, but with ventilation to renew the air. do not use heaters to fuel to heat the interior of the vehicle.

Try to keep the snow free vehicle roof. Check that the exhaust is not covered by snow.

I started the engine at intervals to maintain the temperature inside.

Necessary conditions of the vehicle

I kept the full tankeven on short-distance outings.

Uses antifreeze fluid in the engine cooling system and windshield wipers.

circulate with ice and snow chains in winter season.

In light units can be used studded tires.

Don’t forget to bring the following elements: fourth or spear for towing, ropes, blankets, flashlight, tools, small shovel, starter cable, reflective vest or a cloth to place as an indicator flag.





