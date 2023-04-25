The ex-little fairy who gave birth to two babies to Musk shouted: My voice AI creation can be used at will – yqqlm

Beijing time on April 25 news, although the music industry may be hit by generative artificial intelligence (AI), but Musk’s ex-girlfriend Grimes (Grimes) seems willing to embrace any potential this technology may offer.

The Canadian producer and singer tweeted on Sunday that she would offer 50 percent of royalties to any AI song successfully made using her voice. This 50-50 deal is the same she would have with any other artist.

Grimes is her stage name, and her official name is Claire Boucher (Editor’s note: nicknamed “Little Fairy” in the circle), and she and Musk have two children.

Fenghuang.com’s “AI Outpost” learned that Grimes also encourages creators to use her voice without any worries. “Please feel free to use my voice without penalty. I don’t have a record label and I don’t have legal bindings,” Grimes said.

She did not elaborate on how such a royalty split would work, nor would it be clear how it would work with music from Grimes’ past albums, which may still be held by labels.

For example, her previous album “Visions” was released by 4AD, a record label owned by Beige Records. Her statement would run counter to the wishes of the major labels, which want a cut of any use of copyrighted music.

But Grimes has a history of experimenting with new technology not only musically, but also in her personal life.

A business partner of Grimes did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 4AD also had no immediate comment. Fenghuang Technology “AI Outpost” will continue to pay attention to this.

On the right is Grimes, and on the left is the youngest daughter of Musk and Grimes after they broke up through surrogacy