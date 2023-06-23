the family will identify this Friday the objects found, which are

The commotion in Chaco continues and the growing expectation for the disappearance of Cecilia Strzyzowski. This Friday, her mother, Gloria Romero, and her great-aunt, must appear at the Institute of Medicine and Forensic Sciences (IMCIF) of that province to identify the objects seized as part of the investigation into the femicide of her daughter.

According to what could be known in advance, among the things for them to observe are an earphone, a suitcase, burned clothes, a cross-shaped pendant, and a wedding ring. These objects remain in the Weapons Room, which is located next to the IMCIF.

This Thursday, in statements to the press that she made at the exit of the Resistencia prosecutor’s office, where she met with the Special Prosecutor Team and her lawyers, Gloria maintained that with the images that she has already seen circulating on the internet, she is almost sure they are from her daughter.

“With the photos that are on the Internet, I have practically identified. I’m ready. The subject of the exhibition of the objects hit me enough, finding out like that on TV…”, said Gloria in reference to the images that were seen of the incinerated remains of a suitcase, clothes and other objects such as rings, earrings, a key and a pendant in the shape of a cross, which were found and kidnapped as part of the case.

The presumption of the investigators is that the burned suitcase found in the Emerenciano neighborhood is part of the luggage that Cecilia had prepared for the trip that she was supposed to make to Ushuaia with her partner César Sena. Also that the pendant in the shape of a cross found on Tuesday in a search of the Tragadero river, in Campo Rossi, is the one that the victim used as a pendant.

The information that led to the raids, where the jewel was found, arose after the statement of José Gustavo Obregón, assistant to the Sena.

The man, accused of the crime of homicide aggravated by the premeditated competition of two or more people as a secondary participant, asked to expand his investigation.

The recognition was to take place this Wednesday, but it was suspended. The reasons were bureaucratic: not all parties had been notified to participate. The absence of a defense attorney, for example, could lead to a petition for nullity.

Yesterday Thursday was particularly intense in the processing of the file. It started with a press conference in the Auditorium of the Center for Judicial Studies to update on the progress of the investigation. Present there were Jorge Canteros, the Attorney General of Chaco; Miguel Fontein, assistant prosecutor of Chaco; and the three prosecutors: Jorge Cáceres Olivera, Jorge Gómez and Nelia Velázquez.

Likewise, raids were carried out in two houses in the Emerenciano neighborhood where a truck with furniture arrived from the Sena house, days after Cecilia disappeared.

The procedures were ordered by the Judge of Guarantees Ricardo Sandoval. As confirmed by sources of the investigation to Infobae, the houses are next to each other, at the intersection of Avenida Soberanía and Mosconi.

A little more than 15 days ago a truck arrived at these addresses, which previously passed by the house of Emerenciano Sena and Marcela Acuña, located in Santa María de Oro at 1400. There it loaded a mattress, a bed and a support, among other things .

At the same time, a third procedure was carried out, also in the Emerenciano neighborhood. Then, the investigators analyzed lifting and raking the asphalt of a street to rule out that remains of the 28-year-old girl had remained under the concrete.

The hypothesis arose from the testimony of neighborhood residents. They said that this work was carried out on June 4, two days after Cecilia’s disappearance, and that it was carried out at night, a time that is not usual for this type of work.

