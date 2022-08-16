The mecha girl is ready to go, and the hard core attack penetrates the obstacles! The domestic beautiful girl mecha mobile game “Final Front: Inobetta” is in full-channel public beta. Dozens of beautiful girls with different personalities are traveling through the shocking 3D battlefield, passing by the hail of bullets, using gorgeous Fight against powerful enemies with big moves and wait for the future of mankind! Go to download now, new commanders log in to the game to get 50 draws and other rich exclusive gifts! At the same time, the highly anticipated new linked version of Commander – “The Last Frontier” X “Code Geass: Lelouch the Rebellious” linked version, officially announced today that it will be a dream attack on August 24th, and everyone is familiar with the popularity. The characters will gather in the end world! The achievement of “Double Chef Ecstasy” is about to be achieved, help commanders to enjoy the “1+1>2” game fun in this domestically-made beautiful girl mecha mobile game!

[国民级经典机甲IP与顶级国产精品机甲手游强强联手，梦幻联动8月24日来袭！]

In the scorching summer, enjoy the mecha feast created by “The Last Front” and “Code Geass: Lelouch the Rebellion”! On August 24th, the linked version of “Final Front” X “Code Geass Rebellious Lelouch” is about to hit, Lelouch, CC. , Suzaku, Karen… The popular anime protagonists who have grown up with us since childhood will accompany the final commanders to start a wonderful and exciting mecha barrage journey in the final world!

[以zero之名，王者归来！与鲁路修·兰佩路基一起驰骋战场！]

“Lelouch V. Britania, hereby order–” Along with this familiar classic line, the man in his mind has a distinct existence! Once, in the anime, we could only watch the Black Prince’s journey of determination as a bystander; now, in the linked version of “The Last Frontier” and “Code Geass: Lelouch the Rebellious”, we can be the commander, and He – “the ally of the righteous” zero – Lelouch Lampe Luji fought side by side, driving the mirage, galloping on the battlefield and enjoying the excitement of the mecha mobile game!

[联动SSR角色鲁路修、正版周边免费送！最大诚意回馈玩家！]

“Come with me, continue the mecha dream!” The production team of “Final Front” is as good as giving back to the commanders with the greatest sincerity. Even the new SSR character “Lelouch” that everyone is most concerned about can also be obtained for free in the game ! During the event, commanders only need to wave their hands to complete the corresponding tasks. Lelouch’s trust and linkage limited SSR knight Lelouch is waving to you to help commanders in the new “Final Front” and “Code Geass”. In the linkage chapter of “The Rebellious Lelouch”, galloping on the battlefield with the ability of geass is invincible!

Of course, as a sincere game, the benefits belonging to the commanders of “The Last Frontier” naturally don’t stop there! During the “Final Front” X “Code Geass: Lelouch the Rebellion” collaboration, there is also a new “Assemble Here!” Blow the horn! ‘Themed welfare activities are waiting for everyone to participate. Lulu’s revised figure, “Beatley” bunny bag, game-themed mouse pads and character badges are all ready. What are you waiting for, go to the official website now to participate Events to win great rewards!

The top mechas met, and the two IPs broke through the dimensional wall and collided fiercely. The linked version of “Final Front” X “Code Geass: The Rebellious Lelouch” will be launched on August 24! What kind of spark will the Dark Knights and the Tower Guards create? How will Lelouch’s story be played out in the end world? More surprises are waiting for the commanders to unlock, so stay tuned!

