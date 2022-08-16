Original title: Increase supervision and make concerted efforts to promote creative work

On August 10, the Municipal Chuangwen Supervision Team checked on the spot whether the billboards were set up properly. (Photo by our reporter Liu Dexiang)

From August 9th to 10th, the Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision Committee’s Creative Culture Supervision Team and the Municipal Creative Culture Office visited suburban joints, farmers markets, hotels, back streets and alleys, primary and secondary roads, schools, hospitals, combined with the second Quarterly on-site simulation evaluation and feedback questions list, and conduct on-site special supervision on the city’s creative work.

On August 9, the inspection team came to Jinshan Street in the ancient city to inspect the construction of the New Era Civilization Practice Institute and the New Era Civilization Practice Station in Xintuan Community. The inspection team learned that the Jinshan Street New Era Civilization Practice Institute regularly conducts activities, and the public service advertisements of socialist core values ​​have been rectified as required. Regarding the details of the new era civilized practice station account information in Xintuan community, the books are not neatly arranged, etc., the inspection team put forward suggestions for rectification on the spot, and asked Jinshan Street to do a good job in the creation of texts as always. “Jinshan Street will carefully compare the inspection standards, do a good job in the rectification of problems found in the inspection and self-inspection and self-inspection, and go all out to promote the creative work.” Zhou Peng, Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Jinshan Street, said.

In Lijiang Normal College, the inspection team inspected the school’s rectification of the problems found in the feedback, and found that the school has made rectifications one by one and formulated relevant dynamic management plans. Regarding the problems found during the inspection, such as the lack of enclosure facilities and the absence of warm reminder signs at the construction site of the school, the inspection team put forward rectification opinions on the spot, and the relevant person in charge of Lijiang Teachers College said that it would be rectified immediately.

The dynamic management of the agricultural (market) trade market has always been a difficult point in the creative work. The inspection team came to Yulong County Central Trade City and Baihua Ecological Farmers Market to inspect, and found that some shops in the Central Trade City were placed beyond the designated area, the booths were dirty, the construction waste was not cleared and transported in time, and the machine Motor vehicles and non-motor vehicles were not parked as required, some operators in Baihua Market failed to clear their garbage in time, the live poultry area was dirty and messy, and the fire extinguisher inspection record sheet was damaged. The inspection team requires that the field work team and the relevant responsible units should strengthen the connection, do a good job in the detailed work, and further improve the civilization of the agricultural (market) trade market.

“According to the rectification list of field simulation evaluation problems in the second quarter, each department has carried out rectification according to their work responsibilities. In the next step, we will follow the work arrangements of the Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision on the basis of the previous work rectification of each department. Tasks and functional responsibilities in Chuangwen work, carry out special supervision and inspection seriously, and give full play to the role of discipline inspection and supervision organs in supervising and guaranteeing implementation and promoting perfect development.” He Xueling, deputy head of the city’s Chuangwen supervision work leading group, said.

In the early morning of August 10, at the intersection of Shangri Avenue and Fuhui Road, the on-duty traffic police and volunteers have arrived and are conducting traffic command and civilized persuasion. After inspecting the existing problems on the main roads of the city, the inspection team proposed that for enterprises that use electric vehicles more frequently, such as express delivery and takeaway, relevant departments should urge them to formulate and improve internal regulations, further improve employees’ awareness of civilization, and improve the degree of transportation civilization.

Subsequently, the inspection team went to the municipal square, main and secondary roads, back streets and alleys, hotels, hospitals and surrounding areas for inspection, and put forward rectification opinions on the spot for the problems found in the inspection. The relevant person in charge of the Municipal Innovation and Culture Office said: “This inspection, combined with the feedback from the second quarter on-site simulation evaluation, conducted an on-site inspection of hotels, squares, traffic intersections, primary and secondary roads, and back streets and alleys, aiming at some normal management and control. Specific solutions have been put forward. The Municipal Innovation and Culture Office will further implement rectifications based on these guidelines to achieve static clearing and dynamic long-term control.”

In the second quarter on-site simulation evaluation, Wenrong School in Gucheng District reported many problems due to on-campus construction and other reasons. The inspection team inspected the rectification of feedback problems such as the construction of the school’s psychological counseling room, and inspected the rectification around the campus. Yuan Shaopeng, the principal of Wenrong School, said that the school has made rectifications one by one according to the list of previous feedback problems, and the rectifications can be put in place as scheduled.

During the inspection period, the inspection team organized a feedback meeting for all members of the field team, requiring the field team to play a good role as a bridge, strengthen the connection with the responsible unit, and jointly promote the creation of literature; according to the indicator system, dare to point out problems and urge the responsible unit Make rectification as soon as possible; strengthen the sense of responsibility, dare to take responsibility, and strive for better results; unite and cooperate, and successfully complete various tasks with the strength of the team.

“This time, the inspection team conducted point-to-point and face-to-face supervision and inspection of feedback issues. The inspection found that with the joint efforts of everyone, many problems have been effectively solved, the overall quality of citizens has been greatly improved, and the overall appearance of the city has been improved. There are new changes.” Qu Min, director of the Fourth Supervision and Inspection Office of the Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection, said, “At the same time, some problems that need to be further improved and perfected have also been found, such as: random parking of motor vehicles and non-motor vehicles, electric vehicles Not listed as required, damaged sidewalks and accumulated water, etc. In the next step, the Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision will increase supervision and inspection, give full play to the role of supervision and implementation, and promote development, and urge all departments to further perform their functions and responsibilities, and jointly do a good job in innovation. Literature work.” (Liu Dexiang)