Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on October 23, according to foreign media reports, the fifth season of Netflix’s hit drama “The Crown” released an official trailer, the “real crisis” of the British royal family is coming, the marriage of Charles and Diana is crumbling, and her collapse and despair.

This season, a new cast of cast members depicting the royal family in the 1990s, focusing on the high-profile divorce of Charles Diana and Diana’s death, goes live on November 9.

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce Prince Philip, Olivia Williams as Camilla and Johnny Lee Miller as British Prime Minister John Major.

This season’s plot description reads: “Based on real events, this fictional series dramatizes the story of Queen Elizabeth II, who has gone through numerous political changes and personal challenges that have shaped her career. Glorious era. Entering the 1990s, the royal family faced the most difficult challenge in its history: proving to the British people that the royal family still has value. Diana and Charles started a media war, and the foundation of the royal family began to crumble.”

