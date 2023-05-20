Home » The film “The Monkey King” produced by Stephen Chow announced the release date and platform-Minnan.com
Entertainment

The film “The Monkey King” produced by Stephen Chow announced the release date and platform-Minnan.com

by admin
The film “The Monkey King” produced by Stephen Chow announced the release date and platform-Minnan.com

The Netflix version of the “Journey to the West” animated film “The Monkey King” has released a poster. The film is executive produced by Stephen Chow and is scheduled to be launched on August 18 this year. Zhou Xingchi once said: “Sun Wukong has been passed down through generations with his unique character and spirit. I am very happy to work with Tony, Peilin and everyone at Netflix to bring this joyful story to audiences all over the world!”

We got it from the official, the film is directed by Anthony Staci (“The Box Monster”, “The Jungle Attack”), Zhou Xingchi and Zhou Peiling of Oriental DreamWorks (“Snowman Romance”), Kendra Haaland (“Mulan” ” How to Train Your Dragon) is a producer, and Ron Friedman and Steve Bencich (“Four-Eyed Chicken”) are writing the script. Ouyang Wancheng (Monkey King), Yang Bowen (Dragon King), Xu Weilun (Officer’s Wife), Julie Huang Rapaport (Girl Lin), B.D. Huang (Buddha), Joe Coy (Running), etc. .

Movie Synopsis:

The plot of the film is inspired by the novel “Journey to the West”, which tells the story of a monkey born from the stone that bred the aura of heaven and earth to learn mana from a teacher, resist gods, defeat monsters, and finally achieve his own story.

Original title: The Netflix version of “The Monkey King” animation film is scheduled for August 18th, supervised by Stephen Chow

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling

See also  Wharol's iconic Marilyn Monroe up for auction in New York

You may also like

“El Polaco” spoke of Karina’s depression “La Princesita”

Daniela Celis, regretting having sex in the Big...

Santa Fe: a former leader of the Argentine...

The Mother of Cities opened its doors for...

Dante died of cancer at the age of...

Russia has said it has “total control” in...

Telefe would have defined the future of the...

Córdoba: a freight train derailed

“Ning’an Rumeng” Sudden Withdrawal Suspected CCP’s Retaliation for...

Noses that kill: ‘Floky’ cost a narco missionary...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy