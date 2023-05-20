The film “The Monkey King” produced by Stephen Chow announced the release date and platform-Minnan.com

The Netflix version of the “Journey to the West” animated film “The Monkey King” has released a poster. The film is executive produced by Stephen Chow and is scheduled to be launched on August 18 this year. Zhou Xingchi once said: “Sun Wukong has been passed down through generations with his unique character and spirit. I am very happy to work with Tony, Peilin and everyone at Netflix to bring this joyful story to audiences all over the world!”

We got it from the official, the film is directed by Anthony Staci (“The Box Monster”, “The Jungle Attack”), Zhou Xingchi and Zhou Peiling of Oriental DreamWorks (“Snowman Romance”), Kendra Haaland (“Mulan” ” How to Train Your Dragon) is a producer, and Ron Friedman and Steve Bencich (“Four-Eyed Chicken”) are writing the script. Ouyang Wancheng (Monkey King), Yang Bowen (Dragon King), Xu Weilun (Officer’s Wife), Julie Huang Rapaport (Girl Lin), B.D. Huang (Buddha), Joe Coy (Running), etc. .

Movie Synopsis:

The plot of the film is inspired by the novel “Journey to the West”, which tells the story of a monkey born from the stone that bred the aura of heaven and earth to learn mana from a teacher, resist gods, defeat monsters, and finally achieve his own story.

