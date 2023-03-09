Original title: The film “Umbilical Cord” produced by Cao Yu and Yao Chen reveals the clip of “Love Resounds” mother and child roaming the grassland to warm their hearts and heal

Sohu Entertainment News The movie “Umbilical Cord” with Fu Ruoqing as the chief producer, Cao Yu and Yao Chen as the producers, young director Qiao Sixue as the screenwriter and director, actor Badma and nomadic electronic musician Idel starred in the movie “Umbilical Cord” has released the “Love Resounds” version recently In the poster and feature film, the warm power of easy healing flows inadvertently. The two are mother and son, and even playmates, accompanying each other to roam the grasslands, looking for the direction of home from the “heart”. The film will be released warmly on March 18, and the nationwide pre-sale is now open.

The movie “The Umbilical Cord” tells the moving story of the musician Arus (played by Idel) accompanying his mother (played by Badma) suffering from Alzheimer’s disease back to the grassland of her hometown, and taking her to find the “home” in her memory. Currently, the film is on a national road show. Across nearly 20 cities, 25 various movie-watching events were held to communicate face-to-face with everyone.

During the road show, some viewers shared: "The film reveals the unique delicacy and warmth of a female director, and I can't calm down after watching the film for a long time.", "I can't imagine that this is the debut of a young director. The details of the film are handled very well. It is beautiful, the high degree of completion is amazing, and it is a must-see family masterpiece of the year." As the first work of young director Qiao Sixue, it has won everyone's love. Golden Rooster Award "Best Actress" Badema challenged to act as a mother with Alzheimer's disease, and her real acting skills also moved countless audiences. "The state of the sick old man is very realistic, with innocence and rebellion, very close to life." There are also viewers who have a deeper understanding of their family through the role of the mother in the film, "My grandfather also has Alzheimer's disease. He will pack up his things and go back to his hometown in Northeast China when his family is away. It explains why people have such a big obsession with their hometown, which is particularly touching." And the picturesque shots of the film frame by frame have attracted movie fans to fascinate the prairie.

The film "Umbilical Cord" is co-produced by famous photographer Cao Yu and actor Yao Chen. Cao Yu personally took the shot as the director of photography; the director of editing was Zhang Yibai, who was shortlisted for the best editing at the 4th Asian Film Awards and won the "Best Editing Award" at the 44th Taiwan Film Golden Horse Awards for "The Sun Also Rises"; Fukang, who has been shortlisted for the Golden Horse Awards several times and won the "Best Sound Effect Award" at the 51st Taiwan Golden Horse Awards for the movie "Massage", served as the sound director of the film. The famous Mongolian world musician Wu Renna served as the soundtrack director, as well as the art director Zhao Ziran and the styling director Li Zhou. They were the core behind-the-scenes forces involved in the production of popular films such as "Eight Hundred" and "My Motherland and Me". The gold medal team Gather together to help the ultimate exploration of the film at the audiovisual level.

After the film was produced, it was shortlisted for the "Asian Future Unit" of the 35th Tokyo International Film Festival as the only film from mainland China, and won the "Best Technology Award" at the 4th Hainan Island International Film Festival held a year ago. honor.

The film "The Umbilical Cord" is produced by Fu Ruoqing, Liu Hui and Hu Jing jointly as producers, Bad Rabbit (Shanghai) Film Co., Ltd., China Film Co., Ltd., Aranya Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Xiangshan Dacheng Tianxia Culture Co., Ltd. Produced by Development Co., Ltd., Beijing Xianli Film Co., Ltd., and Xingcan (Shanghai) Culture Media Co., Ltd. On March 18, it was released nationwide warmly, and the pre-sale has now officially opened.