The first appointment of 2024 for jewelry is VicenzaOro

Listen to the audio version of the article

After a record-breaking 2022 and a still positive 2023, the Italian gold and jewelery supply chain is approaching 2024 with caution, given the geopolitical unknowns which make the trend of world economies, exports and internal consumption unpredictable for everyone (see the other pieces on the page).

The opportunity to celebrate the 70th anniversary

The first opportunity for discussion between operators in the supply chain will be the winter edition of VicenzaOro, scheduled from 19 to 23 January and which celebrates the 70th anniversary. The international jewelery exhibition of the Italian Exhibition Group (Ieg), renamed The Jewelery Boutique Show, will host over 1,300 exhibitors, 40% of whom come from abroad (37 countries represented). VicenzaOro has become the most important European sector event and will take place together with T.Gold, the machinery and innovation exhibition for the goldsmith’s sector.

Areas dedicated to hand enthusiasts

There will be two areas dedicated to watches: Time, a B2B space for contemporary watchmaking with multi-channel distribution, private labels and accessories, and VO Vintage, an event open to the public and dedicated to collectors and enthusiasts of vintage watches and jewellery, in program from 19 to 22 January in the foyer on the first floor of the Vicenza exhibition centre.

Calla. Necklace in ebony and rose gold by Vhernier, for the first time in Vicenza

Fope_Bubble Rings

Annamaria Cammilli_Firenze_Pave color_Emeralds

Roberto Coin_Love in Verona Collection

Historic maisons and research

For the high-end, in the windows of the Icon community, confirmations and surprises: among the best-known brands, Damiani, Roberto Coin, Crivelli, with a new line of burnished gold and black diamond jewellery, and Fope, which combines the patented technology to make gold chains flexible with clasps hidden between diamonds. For the first time at VicenzaOro, in a luxury showroom on the first floor of the exhibition centre, Vhernier’s sculpture jewels. Also on display are Annamaria Cammilli, with her special velvety finish of jewels in 8 different shades of gold, Roberto De Meglio, with creations that adapt to the shape of the body thanks to a system of invisible springs, Palmiero, who creates jewels from Valenza with geometric and colored lines, the colors and Mediterranean brightness of the creations of Chantecler and the listed group Gismondi 1754. (In the photos above, jewels by Vhernier, Fope, Annamaria Cammilli and Roberto Coin.)

Presence from abroad

The buyers expected from over 130 countries around the world will also find numerous proposals from European and international high jewelery houses in Vicenza: from the German Schreiner Fine Jewelery, Hans Krieger, Giloy, Breuning, Niessing, Jörg Heinz and Heinz Mayer, to the Spanish Dámaso Martinez, Carrera y Carrera and Facet, an appreciated new entry, to arrive at the creations of the French Akillis and Djula, the Australian Autore or Fabergé from the United Kingdom.

Share this: Facebook

X

