State Administration for Market Regulation: Optimize the innovation and development environment and guide platform companies to compete in an orderly manner

The State Administration for Market Regulation recently held the National Market Supervision Work Conference in Beijing to discuss the development environment for platform companies. The conference focused on promoting fair competition and eliminating market interference, emphasizing the need for an orderly competition and innovative development environment.

During the conference, it was emphasized that efforts will continue to correct improper market competition and interference. This includes the accelerated promulgation of the “Regulations on Fair Competition Review” and the enforcement of anti-monopoly and anti-unfair competition laws in various sectors. The aim is to refine and improve the anti-monopoly and anti-unfair competition system rules, and increase the publicity of operators’ fair competition and compliance.

A key focus of the conference was on promoting the orderly competition and innovative development of the platform economy. This involves guiding platform companies to compete in a manner that is fair and orderly, stimulating operators’ motivation within the platform, and improving the level of normalized supervision.

In addition, the conference also addressed safety responsibilities, with a comprehensive implementation of the “three products and one special” safety responsibility. This includes improving food safety risk prevention and control systems, managing drug safety risks, and implementing special equipment safety responsibilities.

Overall, the conference highlighted the importance of creating an environment that fosters fair and orderly competition, while also ensuring the safety and compliance of operators within the platform economy. The emphasis on promoting innovation and development while maintaining fairness and safety reflects the government’s commitment to regulating the market and supporting the growth of platform companies.