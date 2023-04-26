The Fountain of the Goddess Rome returns to Piazza del Campidoglio thanks to Laura Biagiotti

Listen to the audio version of the article

There couldn’t have been a better day than the one in which the 2776th anniversary of its (mythical) foundation is celebrated to give back to the city of Rome one of its monuments, saved from the damage inflicted by time: the conclusion of the works was presented on 21 April restoration of the Fontana della Dea Roma on Piazza del Campidoglio, carried out thanks to the patronage of the Biagiotti Group and Intesa Sanpaolo, financed with a total of 140 thousand euros.

Just six months after the announcement of the project, which took place in conjunction with the fashion show of the SS 2023 collection last September in Piazza del Campidoglio, the sixteenth-century fountain, which culminates in a statue of the goddess Roma from the first century, has therefore returned to its splendor of the origins of Michelangelo Buonarroti’s project, as the focal point of the facade of the Palazzo Senatorio, seat of the municipal administration. The two concentric marble basins with molded edges have also recovered from deterioration: the upper basin is decorated with five coats of arms, dedicated to the Roman People, the Senate and the magistrates in office at the time the statue was set up inside the niche, the basin lower rests on a travertine base. Laterally there are two colossal statues depicting the Nile and the Tiber.

Models wearing looks from the SS 23 Laura Biagiotti collection

“I am very honored and moved, because on the occasion of the Jubilee of 2000 my mother and I carried out the restoration of the Cordonata, designed by Michelangelo, and of the statues of the two Dioscuri, right on the other side of the square – said Lavinia Biagiotti, president and CEO of the Biagiotti group -. My mother taught me to try to restore the beauty that this city gives us, and to take care of it. During the lockdown I thought that I would like to give back to Rome its dynamism, movement, sense of the future, which I have found in this fountain. In just six months the workers were able to bring it back to its former glory. In Italy we not only have beauty, but also those who know how to take care of and produce it, from fashion to design, and who know how to make it even more contemporary».

Meanwhile, activities continue at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, 17 km from Rome, another activity of the Biagiotti group which is located near its headquarters. From 25 September to 1 October it will host the 2023 edition of the Ryder Cup, the most important international golf tournament which is making a stop in Italy for the first time. This is the third most watched sporting event in the world, after the Olympic Games and the world final of the football championships, and is expected to generate an income of between 500 million and one billion euros for the city of Rome.