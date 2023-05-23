Home » The fourth edition of the Borges Festival is coming
The fourth edition of the Borges Festival is coming

He Festival Borges starts on June 5 and ends on June 9, includes 14 activities in five days, with a hybrid format (virtual and face-to-face), and free access with prior registration.

will include face-to-face talksincluding the Spanish novelist and translator andres beardwho will talk about Borges and his “fancy way to plagiarize“. Welsh academic Richard Gwyn will give an account of the parallel worlds of the author, and the journalist Walter Romero will talk about tango according to Borges.

Virtual talks will also be offered by the North American researcher Daniel Balderston, the Argentine researcher Sylvia Saíttathe authors Claudia Piñeiro and Deborah Mundani and the journalist Hinde Pomeraniec.

In addition, the Franco-Argentinean Annick Louis (who will address the topic “Borges: national writer?”); teachers and researchers Gonzalo Aguilar and Julio Schvartzman; the author clear boundand the writer Carlos Battilana.

To see the complete agenda and sign up for the meetings, visit the page Festival website Borges.

