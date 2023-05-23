Tesãi Foundation commemorates World Preeclampsia Day

On World Preeclampsia Day the Health Foundation Area 2 Hospital warns about the importance of care during pregnancy.

Every May 22, World Preeclampsia Day is remembered internationally, in order to encourage early recognition of symptoms among pregnant women and, in the event of any, timely consultation with a specialist.

What is preeclampsia

It is high blood pressure and signs of liver or kidney damage that occur in women after the 20th week of pregnancy. Although rare, preeclampsia can also develop in a woman after giving birth to her baby, usually within 48 hours.