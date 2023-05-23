Home » Tesãi Foundation commemorates World Preeclampsia Day
News

Tesãi Foundation commemorates World Preeclampsia Day

by admin
Tesãi Foundation commemorates World Preeclampsia Day
Pregnant women should be attentive to the symptoms of this disorder and seek medical help.

On World Preeclampsia Day the Health Foundation Area 2 Hospital warns about the importance of care during pregnancy.

Every May 22, World Preeclampsia Day is remembered internationally, in order to encourage early recognition of symptoms among pregnant women and, in the event of any, timely consultation with a specialist.

What is preeclampsia

It is high blood pressure and signs of liver or kidney damage that occur in women after the 20th week of pregnancy. Although rare, preeclampsia can also develop in a woman after giving birth to her baby, usually within 48 hours.

See also  Significant changes in the situation in Afghanistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its position-Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

This should unite us all

Habi and notaries come together to digitize procedures

Masso in Laces, 4 million to make the...

Baguanchi welcomes the new Sports Complex of Aviced...

In confusing facts a woman was murdered in...

“520” Number of Marriages Drops Sharply, Divorce Certificates...

Neri Marcorè testimonial of the Vermentino – Sardinia...

They await control in commercial areas

Alert in Mexico for possible eruption of the...

Abodi, sports reform? Costs and interlocutors are increasing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy