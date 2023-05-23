A few days ago I expressed my gratitude for the maestro Ramiro Girón, drawing a parallel between my feelings and the affections that the Liberator Bolívar once confessed for Simón Rodríguez, like Ernesto Sábato for Pedro Henríquez Ureña and García Márquez for Rosa Elena Fergusson. While some of us are pleased with the teacher who taught us to read, others are with the teacher of their adolescence who introduced them to the creators of science, thought and art.

But, in addition to these gratitudes for teachers and professors, human beings also feel gratitude for the institutions: the family that procreated us, the municipality where we grew up, and the school where we were educated.

That is why today I want to highlight the magazine “Sentir libraduno”, with which Jorge Cedeño insists on cultivating gratitude among the students, teachers and graduates of Santa Librada. A few weeks ago he had the gift of a good ex-colleague and the free kindness, because for two decades I shared teaching in the beloved republican institution, to invite me to the channel “Feel Free.”

I confess that walking through its corridors again, breathing in the aroma of its forest and entering its library, after having concluded my teaching career cultivating a love of literature, moved me as much as when I sat down for the first time when I was five years old. once in a desk at the Ulpiano Lloreda school in the Terrón Colorado village.

Perhaps due to the fact that he belongs to the systems and technology department and I to the humanities area, I express a mea culpa for not having held a pleasant gathering like the one we did for “Sentir Libraduno” before.

You are wrong when you think that a systems teacher is only apt for computer keyboards. It is not like this.

My ex-partner showed it to me, who with his questions reflected that he is also aware of the literary greatness of Gabriel García Márquez.

Jorge Cedeño knows that a teacher’s obligation will not only be limited to compliance with a class schedule and the development of a program; but he is aware that his mission is great. For this reason, he dedicates part of his free time to research other knowledge, to prepare interviews, to film the material for his independent magazine, to spend hours editing shots to offer them to students, colleagues, graduates and the Libraduna community through the social media platforms.

It is a passion of his that does not expect perks or retribution, since he fulfills his days with teaching ethics, but is a sublime expression of his eternal gratitude for the republican institution, satisfaction that will increase when in the not too distant future he reaps the fruits among his alumni and His work will serve the historian who wants to record the years of the institutional bicentennial.

In my personal story, I who have been lucky to be able to express myself through the written media, had the honor of being invited by Jorge Cedeño to participate in a special edition of “Sentir Libraduno”, so that we could talk about the “Life, Work and Legacy of Gabo”.

Thank you, Jorge Cedeño, for allowing me to bring the oral literary message to those who do not have time to read because of their occupations.

Gilberto Amaya, who heard “Sentir Libraduno” through the networks, told me: “I just saw the interview, what a great program, it invites you to read your books again, to love your work and literature itself more.

I want to retire and read Gabo’s work again, without hassle, savoring every word he writes, every situation he creates in his magical realism”.

Comments