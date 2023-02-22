The Umbrella Academy

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on February 23, according to foreign media reports, the fourth season of the Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy” announced the start of filming, and it is also the last season. The third season of the show was launched in June last year, and the ratings were good.

Based on the comic “The Umbrella Academy” created by Gerard Way of Chemical Romance and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, the series is run by Steve Blackman of “Fargo” and Way also serves as an executive producer. Launched in 2018, played by Ellen Page “The Violin” Vanya, Tom Hopper (“Game of Thrones”) as Luther, Emmy Raver-Lampman (“Hamilton”) as Allison, David Castañeda (“Misplaced Youth”) as Diego, Robert Sheehan (“The Gifted”) as Klaus , Aidan Gallagher (“Four Treasures”) as Number Five. They uncovered the mysterious death of their father together, but they also fell apart because of their different personalities and abilities.

The first season of the show premiered on Netflix on February 15, 2019, with 10 episodes in total. The second season will be launched on July 31, 2020, with a total of 10 episodes. In November 2020, the third season was renewed and will be launched on June 22, 2022.

One day in 1989, forty-three babies were born suddenly to unconnected mothers who showed no sign of pregnancy the previous day. Seven of the babies are adopted by billionaire industrialist Sir Reginald Hargreaves, who founded The Umbrella Academy to prepare “the kids” to save the world. But things didn’t go as planned, and by the time the kids were teens, the family fell apart and the whole team disbanded. Now, the six children reunite after learning of Jazz’s mysterious death. Luther, Diego, Alison, Klaus, Vanya and “Number Five” work together to solve the mystery of the death of their adoptive father. But due to their different personalities and abilities, the reorganized family once again faces disintegration, and the imminent end of the world.

When Five uses superpowers to take the siblings on time travel at the end of the world, the group is teleported back to a different time in Dallas in the 1960s. They originally thought to avoid the end of the world, but found that the end of the world is still following them, and it will happen ten days later.

(Meng Qing)

