With Wang Zhonglei and Li Kun as producers, Yin Xingliang as co-producer, Hu Junyi as chief producer, Li Chen as producer and chief planner, the folk thriller and suspense film “Five Immortals of the Northeast” directed by Li Yadong and written by Lou Yan is officially finalized. The file will premiere on the entire network on April 7. The trailer and poster of the film were released today, starring Wang Kuirong, An Zehao, Fan Lei, Xiao Songyuan, Zi Ma Yuyi, He Qiwei, Cui Yongxuan, Wang Lidanni, Lu Shun, Wang Fei and others.

The film tells about a series of strange events triggered by the legend of the Five Immortals in the remote Zhaojia Village surrounded by mountains in the northeast. Sun Xingwen, a rich gentry in the village, suddenly encountered a strange thing shortly after dealing with the rat problem in his home. His blood holes all over his body were suspected to be bitten by rats. As a result, rumors arose among the villagers that Sun Dadao had offended the mouse fairy and brought disaster. Sun Yaosheng, the younger brother of Sun Dadang’s family, approached the old ginseng leader in the village, Lao Baita, and wanted to get the old mountain ginseng who blindly hanged himself for his brother. Moved by Sun Yaosheng’s sincerity, Lao Baitai decided to take him, the village chief and Sun’s family member Ding Laifu into the mountains to collect ginseng. However, the rare white snow traps everyone in the dilapidated Temple of the Five Immortals on the mountain, and even more terrifying and bizarre dangers are gradually approaching…

The apparition of the Five Immortals to spy on people’s hearts and the terrifying scenes are full of horror

In Chinese folk, there has always been a tradition of worshiping animal demon gods. Among them, the largest and most well-known ones are the “Five Great Immortals” composed of mice, weasels, foxes, hedgehogs and snakes, which correspond to gray, yellow fox and white willow respectively. . The legend of the Five Immortals is quite prosperous in the Northeast, and there are also many unofficial secrets. Legend has it that the five immortals can protect the house, so the people worship it very piously. Offending the Five Immortals will cause disasters for oneself at the least, and disasters for the whole family and the village at worst.

At the beginning of the film, Sun Xingwen, a wealthy gentry, used extremely cruel means to exterminate rats, and strange things began to happen in his family. The mouse ate the nails of the little girl of the Sun family, turned into a human form, and stood in front of Sun like a ghost, attracting an overwhelming number of mice to besiege him. The matter of the Sun family revealed the legend of the gray fairy of the Five Immortals. Sun Xingwen, whose life was on the line for everyone, went to the mountain, and told the story of the destruction of the Temple of the Five Immortals that the villagers were afraid to talk about. Afterwards, strange things followed one after another. At the funeral in the middle of the night, the pale-faced Huang Xian got married and got in the way. He gave the bride price and kidnapped the pregnant wife. The whereabouts of the husband were unknown. There is no way for the wall to escape… A series of creepy and strange things surround the people in the mountain, all kinds of fantasies and desires are fully revealed, the evil thoughts buried in the heart are aroused, and the old sad past gradually surfaced. In the remote mountains and old forests isolated from the world, a group of people have nowhere to call for help, and the people around them have their own minds, and even appear like a fairy to set up a puzzle, and the suffocating sense of horror hits the face.

“Chapter Hui Style” narrative is short and sharp, and the powerful team will make a new masterpiece of folk thriller

The film has made a very unique refinement and connection of the folk storytelling of the Legend of the Five Immortals. It is the main line of the story that people search for Sun Dadang’s family who was punished by the mouse fairy to go to the mountain. Whether it is the legend of the yellow fairy orally passed down by the servant, or the delirious person who picked up halfway and told his experience of encountering the fox fairy, every story is based on the The textual interpretation of secrets and legends is the beginning, forming a chapter of its own. The story of each fairy is independent, short and concise, and the horror atmosphere is highly concentrated. At the same time, there seems to be no main line connection in it, which greatly enhances the suspense of the whole film. The unique “chapter-style” narrative method can not only ensure the audience’s maximum understanding of the unique styles of the five immortals, but also maintain curiosity about the truth of the whole incident, which is extremely watchable.

The presentation of a good story is often inseparable from the in-depth blessing of the main creator. The movie “Five Immortals of the Northeast” has a very strong creative team of folk thriller genre films. The director of the film, Li Yadong, is known for his masterpieces of folk thrillers such as “The Big Monster: A Quiet Place”, “The Coffin of the Dragon’s Mysterious Coffin”, “The River Pirates”, and “The Headless Bride of the West River Mouth”. The director of photography, Si Yuanjia, is well-received for his representative works “The Record of Strange Events in the Tang Dynasty”, “White Night Chasing the Murder” and “Old Nine Gates”. The leading role of the film is also quite important. Wang Kuirong, the “veteran actor”, is a national first-class actor who has played many popular roles. He has experienced life experience and firmly believes in animism. He witnessed the five immortals at work, and even saw through the evil thoughts of people. And Fan Lei, who plays the role of Sun Dazhuan, is also deeply loved by the audience for his roles in the hit dramas “Who is He”, “Soldier Assault” and “My Commander, My Team”. Both the ruthlessness and the madness after being revenged by the gray fairy are well-acted. It is particularly worth mentioning that Wang Li Danniob, who plays the role of the fox fairy, with his enchanting figure and charming face, perfectly shows the charm of the fox fairy that can seduce people’s souls.

Zhejiang Huayi Brothers Film Investment Co., Ltd., one of the producers of the film, is a subsidiary of Huayi Brothers Media Group. It has invested in high-quality online movies such as “Once Upon a Time in the Northeast: I Am Liu Haizhu”, “The Legend of Yulongxiu” and “The Monitor Lizard”. Works; another producer Tianjin Rabbit Hole Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd. has been deeply involved in the online movie track for many years, and has created “Xing’anling Hunter Legend”, “Surprise Attack Tunnel Warfare”, “There is a Good Place on the Tree”, “It’s Too Evil” “Except” and other popular content, has a very strong accumulation of works and advanced creative ideas. “Five Immortals of the Northeast” is another brand-new masterpiece jointly created by the two parties under the theme of folk horror.

The folk thriller and suspense film “Five Immortals of Northeast China” is produced by Zhejiang Huayi Brothers Film Investment Co., Ltd., Beijing Huayi Brothers Cultural Development Co., Ltd., Tianjin Rabbit Hole Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., and Beijing New Studio Film Co., Ltd. Rabbit Hole Culture and Huayi Brothers Films jointly announced that it will premiere on the whole network on April 7th, so stay tuned!