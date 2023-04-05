Original title: A new trend in the CBA rematch: Team basketball leads to a decline in efficiency and hit rate determines success or failure!

Before the restart of the CBA, all parties are concerned about who can win the championship, who can break into the top four (no need to play in the 5th to 12th qualifying match), who can get the 12th (enter the playoffs), who will become the big dark horse, Topics such as who is more affected by the absence of foreign aid were discussed; and in the first three match days, all teams have already appeared, and 12 of them have played two games. When all the teams are unveiled, we can also see that in a new mode, the key factors that determine the game have changed to a certain extent.

Team basketball comes first, foreign aid is not a decisive factor

In the 16 games that have been played, there have been 2 games where two foreign aids played against a single foreign aid, 1 time when a single foreign aid played against a single foreign aid, and 9 times when a single foreign aid played against an all-China class. There are only 4 duels. According to most original impressions, it should be that teams with foreign aid have an advantage; but in fact, the team with foreign aid in the first 11 games played against all Chinese teams with a record of only 6 wins and 5 losses. And Beijing Enterprises with double foreign aid also lost to Fujian with single foreign aid. In short, the overall winning percentage of the team with the dominant number of foreign aid after the rematch has just reached 50%.

All-China teams vs teams with foreign aid

Of course, we need to see some extreme cases in teams with foreign aid and teams without foreign aid; for example, the Guangdong team, before the lockout, it was difficult to have a team to compete with them in the entire CBA, and now it is at its own home court In the competition, they also live in their own base, and they are more proactive in preparing and adjusting. They also have one more foreign aid than Shanxi and Shenzhen, and their opponents simply cannot compete. There are also two extreme cases. One is Shanghai. After the lonely god left this season, the Sharks are like being hollowed out. Many fans have become accustomed to complaining about the Shanghai team after the game. The team is as expected. Another extreme case is Tongxi. Tongxi’s domestic player level is basically the worst in the CBA. Before the lockout, Tongxi’s competitiveness was completely supported by three foreign players. Now even though they still have two foreign aids available, they can only take 4 quarters and 4 players in the all-China team; putting Haddadi on it does not have a reliable scoring point, and putting Joseph Young on it, inside It was hammered. . .

After removing these 3 extreme cases, the remaining 6 games, the team with the dominant number of foreign players won 4 wins and 2 losses; Nor was it decisive. For example, when Jilin played Sichuan, Jilin’s Sean Hill scored 8 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 turnovers; Jilin scored 64 points purely by relying on the three musketeers Dai Huaibo, Jiang Yuxing, and Cui Jinming Sichuan just won.

Although Jiangsu’s Blakeney scored the highest points in both games, they still lost to Shanxi; and Beijing’s Jeremy Lin scored 13 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 turnovers in 3 of 13. In terms of the threat to opponents alone, Fang Shuo is no less than Jeremy Lin. Beijing Enterprises played Fujian. Lawson’s performance was excellent, but Fogg on the opposite side was not bad. Fujian really won because of Wang Zhelin’s explosion of Beijing Enterprises’ big foreign aid, and Chen Linjian’s efficiency on the outside. In the true sense, the game is decided purely by foreign aid, and only Guangzhou plays August 1st.

Being an all-China team can also win against a team with foreign aid, and a team with foreign aid also relies on the outstanding performance of domestic players to win. inherent routine.

Loss of foreign aid leads to more turnovers + decreased offensive efficiency

While the all-China class can win, domestic players began to share the ball more, and many teams moved the ball more smoothly; from the perspective of the number of assists alone, there are 10 teams, and their assists (Teams that have played two games count as assists per game) is higher than the average assists per game during the regular season. Among them, Xinjiang, Zhejiang, Sichuan, and Shenzhen have no foreign aid.

When teams play more team-based and local players dominate the ball more on the field, we will find that many teams actually have local players who can launch offense and finish under tremendous defensive pressure. We can also see that domestic players are also capable of playing exquisite cooperation after leaving foreign aid.

However, behind the good performance of local players, we can also see that many teams have been affected without foreign aid; for example, only the Jilin, Jiangsu, and Tianjin teams made fewer mistakes after the rematch than the suspension Average turnovers per game. The reason for the increase in the number of turnovers of each team can also be reflected to a large extent that there is a certain gap between the stability of most teams’ local defenders in dominating the ball compared with foreign players.

In the previous leagues, in many cases, the small foreign aid of each team was not only responsible for dominating the ball and creating opportunities, but also the most important end point of each team. The big foreign aid of each team would also have a lot of mobile phone opportunities. Nowadays, many shots that originally belonged to foreign players are in the hands of domestic players; however, there are 13 teams whose shooting percentages are lower than before the lockout. There is a gap in foreign aid.

When the stability of each team’s control of the ball is declining and the shooting percentage is declining, some coaches may have begun to miss super foreign players such as Adams, Franklin, and Hudson, and the defensive strategies of each team have also undergone adjustments. In the past, the foreign aid of each team basically rushed inside. In addition to a man-marker, at least one supplementary defense would stand under the basket, and sometimes a flank attack would come from the side; When zone defense is adopted, the wing players of many teams often get a lot of open shot opportunities. But now when teams lack super foreign aid as offensive weapons, more and more teams will adopt man-to-man defense in defense; It is an unlimited defense, and the chances of wide open positions are obviously less than in previous games; even though sometimes it seems that open opportunities have come out, when outside players make shots, the opponent’s defense is often blocked to interfere.

The chain reaction of the reduction of the wide open opportunities for each team is that the three-point shooting percentage of 15 teams has dropped significantly compared with the previous game, and the three-point shooting percentage of several teams has even dropped to Less than 30%, and among the teams with a higher three-point shooting percentage than before the suspension, it also includes the Shanghai team with the fewest three-pointers this season and the second-last shooting percentage.

The shooting percentage determines the outcome of the game, rebounds and assists become variables

In the absence of foreign aid, the three-point shooting rate has dropped sharply. This situation is not beyond everyone’s expectations; Just let everyone go to mine. When China‘s best players come to the international stage, they can’t make open three-pointers. Most of the local players can be forgiven for not making three-pointers when there is interference. But even though the overall shooting percentage and three-point shooting percentage of the 20 CBA teams have generally declined compared to previous games, the shooting percentage is still the key to determining the outcome of the game. Among the 16 CBA games in the first three days, only Guangsha played against Shanghai, and Guangsha with a lower shooting percentage won; in the same 16 games, 13 games had a higher three-point shooting percentage The team won, with only three exceptions: Guangsha playing Shanghai, Jilin playing Sichuan, and Zhejiang playing Shanghai.

No super scorer came out to take over the firepower, and one of the chain reactions of the drop in shooting percentage of each team was that 13 teams scored less after the rematch than in the previous regular season. Only the Beijing Enterprises, Shanxi, and Shenzhen lost more points than before. In the regular season, there have already been cases where 84 points can win the game, which rarely occurs in the regular season.

Another chain reaction of the decline in shooting percentage is the increase in rebounds. Only Liaoning, Jilin, Shanxi, and Shanghai have rebounds below the average level before the suspension. Of course, while everyone’s rebound data is rising, there are still some differences in the growth rate of each team and the average number of rebounds per game; Xinjiang has the most rebounds, grabbing a total of 115 rebounds in the two games, averaging 57.5 rebounds per game Nearly 11 more than before the lockout. Followed by Guangdong, they grabbed 110 rebounds in these two games, and their average of 55 rebounds per game was also close to 11 more than before the suspension. The Guangsha team had the biggest increase. They grabbed 108 rebounds in two games, averaging 54 rebounds per game, nearly 13 more than before the suspension; Sichuan team grabbed 106 rebounds in two games, averaging 53 rebounds per game than Nearly 12 more before the lockout.

Many friends who have watched Slam Dunk may also remember “the one who gets the rebound wins the world“; out of the 16 games that have been played, 10 games were won by the team with more rebounds (there was also a game where both sides won the game). same number of rebounds). In the remaining 5 games, Shanxi beat Jiangsu, only lost 2 rebounds, Jiangsu won Shenzhen, only lost 3 rebounds, all of which were still controllable; only Jilin played Sichuan, Guangzhou played Bayi, and Beijing Enterprises played Fujian These 3 games are exceptions.

Among these exceptions, Jilin’s game against Sichuan was the most extreme. Sichuan grabbed 20 more rebounds than Jilin, and Li Yuanyu basically dominated the basket on both ends of the offense and defense; but Sichuan made too many mistakes, and they had more than their opponents. 16 turnovers. And Bayi beat Guangzhou and grabbed 10 more rebounds than their opponents, and lost more than 20 points. It was because they were not as good as their opponents in other aspects except rebounding. Beijing Enterprises lost to Fujian entirely because they did not play their due defensive level.

The number of assists will also determine the trend of the game to a certain extent; in these 16 games, there are 12 games where the team with more assists wins; the only 4 exceptions are that the losing side has more than the winning side The number of assists did not exceed 3.

Of course, the 16 games only accounted for one-fifth of the 78 regular-season games after the rematch. Some teams may still be looking for status, and some teams may still have variables. When Hu Jinqiu, Fan Ziming, Liu Chuanxing, Tang Caiyu and other players once again performed beyond everyone’s expectations, will you also have more expectations for the next game?Return to Sohu to see more





