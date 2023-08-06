Home » the funny jingles for PASO 2023 that went viral on social networks
the funny jingles for PASO 2023 that went viral on social networks

Las political campaignsespecially since the advent of social media, demand originality and creativityso it is common that the main candidates hire advertising and marketing agencies, with the aim of better reaching the electorate.

However, often the best ideass come from the voters themselves and this seems to be the case for stream loop listeners”Jelly«, who, summoned by the program, sent out a series of campaign jingles that quickly went viral on the networks.

Taking songs from different genres, the anonymous creatives searched for catchy and fun jingles, with the different candidates who will participate in the next PASO elections on August 13 as the main protagonists of their lyrics.

The versions were registered by the program that has Pedro Rosemblat in driving and were later shared on the cycle’s social networks, where users were called to vote to find the best one.

@somosgelatina #jingle #eleccionesnacionales2023 #gelatina #presidente2023 #fabricadejingles #jingles ♬ original sound – GELATINA

In a few hours, the publication caused a sensation on the different platforms, but especially on TikTok y Twitterwith thousands of views and comments.

Sergio Massa, Juan Grabois, Javier Miley, Guillermo Moreno y Axel Kicillofwere some of the most referenced candidates in the songs, who sought to replicate their positions and ideas in a fun way.


