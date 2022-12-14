Home Entertainment The game “Final Fantasy 7 Crisis Core Reunion” is unlocked on Steam today and the price is 298 yuan
News on December 14, “Final Fantasy 7 Crisis Core Reunion” was unlocked on Steam today, and the standard version is priced at 298 yuan. According to the official statement, in addition to making all the screens HD, it also includes new elements such as an improved combat system and support for full voice, making the touching story reborn.

　　game introduction:

The protagonist, the young Zacks Phil, is not only the person who is longed for by the boy who will save the world in the future, but also trusted by the legendary hero, and even loved by the girl who controls the destiny of the planet. The dream and dignity he entrusted to Claude, describing the magnificent story of “everything”, has now achieved an evolution beyond the HD remake.

All screens are HD and all 3D models such as characters and backgrounds have been refurbished

Greatly improve the comfort of the game experience by improving the combat system

Support full voice

rearrange part of the music

The work supports Simplified Chinese interface and subtitles,Recommended configuration i5-6500 + GTX 1060

