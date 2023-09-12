“The Ghost Nun II” Dominates Malaysian Box Office, Becomes Number One Winner

“The Ghost Nun II” Breaks Records to Become Number One Box Office Winner in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur – In a surprising turn of events, the American sequel ghost film, “The Ghost Nun II,” has taken the Malaysian box office by storm, claiming the top spot and dethroning the Malaysian patriotic film “MALBATT: Misi Bakara,” directed by Cheng Jianguo. Despite failing to win three consecutive championships, “The Ghost Nun II” has managed to amass an impressive RM31 million in just 18 days of its release.

This horror thriller has captivated audiences with its spine-chilling plot and captivating performances, leading to its well-deserved success. Malaysian moviegoers have flocked to theaters to experience the frightful journey portrayed in “The Ghost Nun II,” propelling it to the number one position in the Malaysia box office list.

But “The Ghost Nun II” is not the only film making waves in the Malaysian cinema scene. “All or Nothing,” another highly anticipated movie, continues to hold strong as the runner-up at the box office. Within just four days of its release, “All or Nothing” has already exceeded 10 million ringgit in box office earnings, attracting an audience of 528,000 moviegoers. This remarkable feat has allowed “All or Nothing” to surpass “The Big Brother” and become the highest-grossing Chinese film in Malaysia for the year 2023.

Adding to the diversity of the box office rankings is the action thriller film “Jawan,” starring Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan. Released in Malaysia in a bilingual version, “Jawan” has secured both the 4th and 5th positions in the Malaysia box office list.

The current Malaysia box office list stands as follows:

1. New “The Ghost Nun II”

2. 2 “All or Nothing”

3. 1 “MALBATT: Misi Bakara”

4. New “Jawan” (Hindu)

5. New “Jawan” (Tamil)

6. 3 “The Equalizer 3”

7. New “Retribution”

8. 6 “Blue Beetle”

9. 5 “Gran Turismo”

10. 9 “Suzzanna: Kliwon Friday Night” (Indonesia)

“MALBATT: Misi Bakara,” having been released for 18 days in Malaysia, has already earned a staggering RM31 million at the box office, marking a significant achievement for director Cheng Jianguo.

Meanwhile, “All or Nothing” has proven its mettle by grossing over 10.08 million ringgit within just four days of its release, surpassing “The Big Deal” to become the highest-grossing Chinese film in Malaysia for 2023.

In “Jawan,” Shah Rukh Khan showcases his versatility by challenging himself with an unconventional look, captivating audiences in this latest offering.

With such a diverse range of films captivating the Malaysian audience, the future of the Malaysian cinema industry looks promising, with more exciting releases yet to come.

