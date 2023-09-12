Connecting Nature and Sports: The Rise of Outdoor Activities and the Path to Ecological Civilization

Title: Outdoor Sports on the Rise as a Tool for Promoting Healthy Living and Ecological Conservation

Subtitle: The Growing Trend of Outdoor Sports Creates Opportunities for Industrial Development

Date: 2023-09-12



In the process of adhering to the harmonious coexistence of man and nature, the development of sports and the construction of ecological civilization are closely integrated, and a healthy lifestyle will become common practice. As autumn arrives, more and more people are choosing to step out of their homes and engage in outdoor sports activities. This growing trend not only promotes physical fitness but also fosters a deeper connection with nature, sparking a ripple effect towards ecological conservation.

In recent years, outdoor sports have gradually become a popular way of leisure for the masses. Various outdoor sports associations and clubs have quickly developed, enticing more and more individuals to become active participants. According to data from the “Outdoor Sports Industry Development Plan (2022-2025)”, by the end of 2021, the number of individuals engaging in outdoor sports activities nationwide had exceeded 400 million.

The surge in outdoor sports enthusiasts has driven the consumption of sporting goods. A notable increase in the turnover of outdoor sports equipment, such as running gear, mountain climbing gear, and camping essentials, has been recorded in recent years. Moreover, this summer witnessed overall sales of outdoor extreme sports categories exceeding the same period last year. Kayaks, inflatable boats, surfboards, water skis, and paddle boards have experienced remarkable year-on-year growth, surpassing market averages.

As outdoor sports continue to gain popularity, their relevance and impact on society deepens and broadens. An illustration of this can be seen in the case of camping products, which have a long industrial chain that seamlessly integrates with tourism, culture, health care, sports training, and various other sectors. Through such integration, a robust industrial ecology is formed, creating new consumption scenarios, and driving economic and social development.

The forthcoming 2023 China Outdoor Sports Industry Conference, scheduled to be held in Yunnan in October, is highly anticipated by outdoor sports enthusiasts. The event not only presents an opportunity for industry exchanges and exhibitions but also plays a pivotal role in driving the development of the sports industry in Yunnan.

By developing outdoor sports in accordance with local conditions, we can harness their healthy, green, and low-carbon characteristics to not only provide masses with enhanced access to public sports services but also help create an ideal outdoor leisure environment. This, in turn, will foster improvements in the ecological environment, ultimately leading to the realization of the “green water and green mountains” concept. As industries align with these principles, they can achieve a harmonious and sustainable cycle of development.

In conclusion, the rise of outdoor sports presents an exciting prospect for promoting healthy living and ecological conservation. The integration of sports development and the construction of ecological civilization paves the way for a healthier lifestyle to become the norm. With industrial development planning that taps into the potential of outdoor sports, societies can unlock a range of benefits, ranging from economic growth to improved well-being for individuals and the environment at large.

