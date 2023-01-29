Home Entertainment The good brothers teamed up with Green Arrow to guest star in the final season of “The Flash” | Green Arrow | The Flash_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Entertainment

The good brothers teamed up with Green Arrow to guest star in the final season of “The Flash” | Green Arrow | The Flash_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

by admin
The good brothers teamed up with Green Arrow to guest star in the final season of “The Flash” | Green Arrow | The Flash_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Brothers

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on January 29th, according to foreign media reports, good brothers teamed up again, Stephen Amell will guest star in the final season of “The Flash”, return to play Green Arrow Oliver Queen, and Barry Allen teams up again to save the world.

The role of the Flash first appeared in the “Arrow” episode, and then started his own series. This time, the Arrow’s guest appearance in “The Flash” can be regarded as a beginning and an end, drawing a perfect end to the universe.

The ninth and final season of The Flash premieres on The CW on February 8.

“The Flash will be remembered as ‘one of the greatest shows in CW history,’ and everyone involved in its nine-season journey should be proud,” said CW President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz. After an excellent final season with plenty of twists, cameos and surprises to keep every fan happy, it’s time to join ‘The Fastest’ on this exciting finale journey. “

Prior to this, Grant Gustin, the star of the show, also thanked fans for their support and love over the years, saying that it was a great honor for him to play The Flash for nearly ten years, unforgettable and full of sorrow and joy, and he will present the upcoming show in the best state for everyone. Enjoy every moment of the season finale of .

Developed by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg and Geoff Johns, “The Flash” is based on the DC Comics superhero “The Flash.” The story tells the protagonist Barry Allen in a particle Gained the superpower of extremely fast movement in the accelerator explosion accident, so he began to transform into a superhero “Flash” to fight crime in Central City.

See also  Guanzhu Tiles 520 City Flash Confess a Good Life with Love Revives the New Vitality of Chinese Brands-China Entertainment Network

This show premiered on the CW television network on October 7, 2014. As a spin-off series of “Arrow”, the story takes place in the same fictional world “Arrow Universe”. Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Jesse Martin, Tom Cavanagh, Carlos Valdes, Michelle Harrison, Danielle Panabaker and others.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)

You may also like

“Oppenheimer” reveals new stills and goes deep into...

The box office exceeded 2.4 billion Chinese sci-fi...

“Rainfield” released a trailer for the vampire’s rebellion...

“The Last of Us” releases a special feature...

“Scream 6” Releases New Poster

“Megan” releases a new special episode of the...

“Boston Strangler” debut stills starring Keira Knightley Boston...

“Ant-Man 3” releases a new trailer, and the...

“Exchange Life” Lively Road Show Lei Jiayin Guangzhou...

Be My Bunny Selected Collection Presents 2023 Chinese...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy