Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on January 29th, according to foreign media reports, good brothers teamed up again, Stephen Amell will guest star in the final season of “The Flash”, return to play Green Arrow Oliver Queen, and Barry Allen teams up again to save the world.

The role of the Flash first appeared in the “Arrow” episode, and then started his own series. This time, the Arrow’s guest appearance in “The Flash” can be regarded as a beginning and an end, drawing a perfect end to the universe.

The ninth and final season of The Flash premieres on The CW on February 8.

“The Flash will be remembered as ‘one of the greatest shows in CW history,’ and everyone involved in its nine-season journey should be proud,” said CW President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz. After an excellent final season with plenty of twists, cameos and surprises to keep every fan happy, it’s time to join ‘The Fastest’ on this exciting finale journey. “

Prior to this, Grant Gustin, the star of the show, also thanked fans for their support and love over the years, saying that it was a great honor for him to play The Flash for nearly ten years, unforgettable and full of sorrow and joy, and he will present the upcoming show in the best state for everyone. Enjoy every moment of the season finale of .

Developed by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg and Geoff Johns, “The Flash” is based on the DC Comics superhero “The Flash.” The story tells the protagonist Barry Allen in a particle Gained the superpower of extremely fast movement in the accelerator explosion accident, so he began to transform into a superhero “Flash” to fight crime in Central City.

This show premiered on the CW television network on October 7, 2014. As a spin-off series of “Arrow”, the story takes place in the same fictional world “Arrow Universe”. Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Jesse Martin, Tom Cavanagh, Carlos Valdes, Michelle Harrison, Danielle Panabaker and others.

