«Felipe Sapag did not personally know (Juan Domingo) Perón, He was never with him, they were never face to face, not even when they coincided in time as governor and president.

Silvia Sapag, Felipe’s daughter, asked Juan Manuel Abal Medina to correct the error in his recently published book Conocer a Perón.

The senator of the Frente de Todos for Neuquén He asked the historic Peronist leader to correct his mistake and apologize.

Juan Manuel Abal Medinalawyer, journalist and politician, was the last general secretary of the National Peronist Movement (1972-1973) and told in a journalistic note that he wrote the book because he felt in that obligation «towards the General and towards my brother. I am not in good health and I did not want to die without writing it.

Sapag said that he read the book and shot that the author is wrong on pages 122, 123, 214 and 227 when he names his father and mentions a meeting with former president Perón in Puerta de HierroMadrid, in 1972.

«He says that, in said meeting, mMy father brought a scandalous offer in writing, which the General made him sign page by page“said the daughter of the former governor of Neuquén on her instagram account.

Assured that lThe first time his father traveled to Europe was in 1977 when he met with the leadership of Montoneros to ask for the life of his brother Enrique Sapag.

He stressed that Felipe Sapag never signed a document of such a tenor and asked Abal Medina to show the document to verify who the signature belongs to and who is the person who was with General Perón.

“Whom Abal Medina qualifies seriously and maliciously, it did not go to Felipe Sapag, pTherefore, you must correct the error and apologize, “sentenced Silvia Sapag.

In the presentation of the book that is made on the Editorial Planeta site with the signature of the journalist Marcelo Larraquy, it is indicated that «JJuan Manuel Abal Medina was, at the age of twenty-seven, the man chosen by Perón to build the strategy for his return in November 1972after seventeen years of exile.

«More than a story about the 70s and Peronism, Knowing Perón is the lucid vision of a privileged witness and protagonist who saw and alerted about the imminent drama, while the dialogue ended and the weapons were veiled, “wrote the journalist.

In an interview with Cynthia García on AM 750, Abal Medina assured that in the book published by Editorial Planeta «I tell the truth of how everything was. Some comments is that I have a negative judgment against Dr. Cámpora. I deny having a negative view of Héctor Cámpora. He was important for the return of Perón.

He recalled that when he saw General Perón before the election of March 11, 1973, he observed a further deterioration in his health and that in February, Perón told him: “lucky that I have this crazy person (by López Rega)’ who stays up all night to give me my medicines«.

He concluded: «Perón was banned in many ways: he did not even have an Argentine passport. It had been erased from the records, it was as if it did not exist. He couldn’t be called much by his name because he was still forbidden to use the term Perón. Perón’s proscription was concrete and devastating.

In July of last year, on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of Perón’s death, Radio Nacional Neuquén interviewed the professor of the National University of Comahue and doctor in History, Orietta Favaro who spoke about the meeting between Elías Sapag and Perón in April 1972 in Puerta de Hierro, Madrid.

Favaro stated that “Theías Sapag was actually the personal representative appointed byr Agustín Lanusse to negotiate with Juan Domingo Perón in April 1972 in Puerta de Hierro the return of the great Argentine leader to the country».

He relativized that it was not as reported in the newspapers of the time as it was done by the Sur Argentino newspaper whose owners were from the Sapag family on April 17, 1972 on page 22 “(…) Perón had entrusted him with the mission of organizing the National Peronist Movement throughout the country, understood as such the confluence in the Civic National Liberation Front of the justicialismo and of all the parties commonly called neo-Peronists (…)” and denies that he arrives “(…) with the mission of meeting with Lanusse or maintaining contact with any government official (…)”.



