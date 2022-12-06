Home Entertainment The host of TGA announced that the new guests of the party, the founder and his wife of Xueleshan, will attend_Roberta_Game_Industry
Entertainment

2022-12-05 10:14

Source: Traveler Star

Today (December 5), TGA host and producer Geoff Keighley tweeted that Ken Williams and Roberta Williams, the founder couple of Sierra, will attend the Game Awards Gala that will appear this Thursday local time.

It is my great honor to welcome industry pioneers Ken and Roberta Williams to this Thursday night’s TGA, I would not be in this great industry if it weren’t for their games and we are delighted to have them back at TGA.

Roberta Williams is revered for her contributions to early adventure games. In particular, her first game "Mystery House" can be said to have provided great reference value for the subsequent development of this genre. Roberta's biggest dream was to combine the purely text adventures of the time with visible graphics. As a result, she continued to develop on this innovative road and eventually became a pioneer in the industry.

