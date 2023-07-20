Insufficient Practice Blamed for Men’s Basketball Back Line’s Poor Performance in China vs. Croatia Warm-up Match

Title: Lack of Practice Blamed for Chinese Men’s Basketball Guards’ Poor Performance in Warm-up Match Against Croatia

Date: July 20, 2023

Source: China Basketball Lens

Chinese men’s basketball team suffered a disappointing defeat in their second warm-up match against Croatia, losing 61-75. A major concern highlighted during the match was the poor performance of the men’s basketball guards, who collectively made only 1 out of 18 shots. In response to this, Su Qun, an official from the Chinese Basketball Association, addressed the issue in an article shared on the official account.

Su Qun attributed the guards’ dismal performance to a lack of sufficient practice. He explained that players nowadays do not dedicate enough time to training, unlike in the past. According to Su Qun, veteran player Zhu Fangyu had once revealed that during his playing days, there were no distractions such as entertainment or video games. As a result, the players would practice twice during the day and even work overtime to practice shooting after dinner.

The men’s basketball guards’ statistics from the match were concerning:

– Zhao Jiwei missed all 3 shots attempted.

– Zhao Rui missed all 5 shots attempted.

– He Xining missed the only shot he took.

– Fang Shuo missed the only shot he took.

– Choi Young-hee made only 1 out of 3 shots attempted.

– Cheng Shuipeng missed all 5 shots attempted.

Su Qun’s comments shed light on the importance of consistent and dedicated training for the players. Chinese basketball fans hope that this revelation serves as a wake-up call for the players to prioritize their practice routines and improve their shooting skills.

It is important to note that this article represents the author’s personal opinion. Sohu, the information release platform, provides journalism and data storage services but does not necessarily endorse the views expressed in this article.

