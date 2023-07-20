Hiroshi Fujiwara Launches “FRAGMENT UNIVERSITY”: A Masterclass on Non-Verbal Marketing and Collaboration

Hiroshi Fujiwara Introduces “FRAGMENT UNIVERSITY” to Cater to Marketers and Creatives

Renowned Japanese designer, Hiroshi Fujiwara, made an exciting announcement on social media a few days ago. He revealed his latest project, “FRAGMENT UNIVERSITY,” which will consist of a series of lectures focusing on “non-verbal marketing.” The program will include eight courses designed to cater to marketers, producers, creators, fashion designers, publishers, and media professionals who aspire to gain insight into Hiroshi Fujiwara’s life, work, and entertainment.

The official website of “FRAGMENT UNIVERSITY” highlights that the content will revolve around various disciplines such as cultural anthropology, sociology, informatics, business management, and architectural engineering, among others. In addition, significant emphasis will be placed on the collaboration projects between fragment design, Starbucks Coffee Japan, and Nike.

When questioned about the project, Hiroshi Fujiwara humbly stated, “I don’t think I have anything to teach you, maybe you have something to learn. I will frankly talk about the scenery I have seen and the things I have experienced. From the past to the present various events, I want to work with the staff of FRAGMENT UNIVERSITY to solve this mystery.”

Applications for “FRAGMENT UNIVERSITY” are currently being accepted, with the first round of registration set to close on September 15th. The course fee is 132,000 yen, with only 50 spots available. The inaugural class is scheduled for October 11th this year. For those who wish to gain a taste of the program, a free trial class will be held on July 30th at the B2F Ito Hall of the Ito International Research Center at the University of Tokyo. However, due to limited capacity, it will be restricted to the first 300 individuals who register.

This unique opportunity to learn from one of Japan’s most influential figures in design and culture is not to be missed. Interested individuals are encouraged to seize the chance to join “FRAGMENT UNIVERSITY” and gain invaluable knowledge and insights into Hiroshi Fujiwara’s world.

