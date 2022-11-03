“BLEACH Realm” is produced byKubo MakotoCreation, started under Shueisha in 2001《Weekly Shonen Jump》Serialized comics. As one of the three major migrant manga comics dubbed “Sea of ​​Dead Fire” by fans (“BLEACH Realm”, “Naruto”, “One Piece”), the comics have a circulation of over 100 million, and the animation has been broadcast for eight years before being discontinued in 2012. After 10 years of silence, the final chapter of “BLEACH Realm” “New Chapter of Realm” is updated again! The domestic exclusive broadcast platform Youku will be updated and broadcast simultaneously with Japan. It has now been updated to the third episode.

“The New Chapter of the Realm” (“BLEACH: The Thousand Years of Blood War”) is the final chapter of the “Bleach Realm” series, which tells the fierce battle between the god of death and the quencher. Youhabach, who had been sleeping for thousands of years, was resurrected. For the revenge of the Quincy, he established an invisible empire. After occupying the virtual circle, he declared war on the god of death. The entire spiritual world ushered in a thousand-year bloody battle.

“New Chapter of the Realm” hits the top of the world on Youku!

“New Chapter of the Realm” (“BLEACH: The Millennium Blood War”)The world‘s No. 1 trend on Twitter on the day it aired on October 10, ranked 17th on Weibo’s hot search list, and 4th on Douyin’s hot search list, both at home and abroad. The animation information website “Anime Corner” has dominated the 2022 fall/October animation hot list for two consecutive weeks, surpassing popular new shows such as “Spy Playing the House” and “Chainsaw Man”, successfully reaching the top in the world in terms of popularity, and scoring the first in the world one! “The New Chapter of the Realm” (“BLEACH: Millennium Blood War”) scored as high as 9.7 points on Douban, and it has been on the top 10 of Douban’s global word-of-mouth drama list for three consecutive weeks.

This is the power of the three migrant workers! Who hasn’t caught up with “BLEACH Realm” in their youth? After waiting for ten years, it was finally updated again. Fans called “Ye Qing Hui” one after another, saying that the final chapter of the “BLEACH Realm” series “New Chapter of Realm” must be supported!





“New Chapter of the Realm” has received rave reviews and is full of powder-absorbing ability!

wait ten years to update again, in addition to satisfying the fans’ chasing feelings, the upgraded picture quality, the flamboyant plot, and the fashionable classic characters are also the reasons why “New Chapter of the Realm” has exploded again. Once the OP with bright color matching and classic music style was announced, it triggered a wave of chasing frenzy. The content of the first three episodes that have been updated so far is also remarkable. The plot where the Quincy and the god of death are incompatible, the suspense setting of Kurosaki Ichigo’s life experience, and the magnificent battle scenes have won the affirmation of netizens, and they have expressed “again. Going into the pit.”

Welfare strikes, “BLEACH Realm” series YoukuRestricted free activitiesOn!

As the exclusive broadcasting platform in China, Youku has also recently launched a series of welfare activities to reward fans for their love for “BLEACH Realm”! The most popular chapters of “BLEACH Realm” TOP2, “BLEACH Realm: Infiltrate the Soul Realm” and “BLEACH Realm: Broken Face VS Empty Seat” are currently free on Youku for a limited time! There are also videos with prizes to collect 10,000 yuan reward activities and the interactive H5 question answering activity of “Test Who Are You in the Millennium Blood War of the Realm”, and you will have the opportunity to get surprise benefits if you participate.

The final chapter of the popular anime “BLEACH Realm”, “New Chapter of Realm”, is being broadcast exclusively on Youku and has been updated to the third episode. There is also a limited-free event for the popular chapters of the “BLEACH Realm” series, which is not to be missed!

