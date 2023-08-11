The Illinois State Fair: Rides, Music, Farm Shows, and Delicious Food Await

The Illinois State Fair is set to return this Thursday, offering a wide range of attractions and entertainment for all ages. From August 10th to August 20th, attendees can enjoy thrilling rides, live music performances, farm shows, and a wide variety of food options.

The festivities will begin on Thursday morning at 7 am with an agricultural extravaganza at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. At noon, the fairground rides will open, and the traditional Twilight Parade will kick off at 5:30 pm.

Throughout the 11-day fair, there will be something for everyone. Attendees can experience “Monster Truck” races, circus performances, painting and craft workshops, and even dine with their favorite children’s movie characters.

Renowned artists like country star Tim McGraw, 1960s rock band REO Speedwagon, and rapper Nelly will take the stage during the fair, providing unforgettable performances.

Ticket prices for the fair are as follows: free admission for children, $5 for adults aged 13-59, $10 for adults on Fridays and Saturdays, $3 for seniors aged 60 and over, and a seasonal pass for $40. Parking will be available at $5 per day.

There are also several free and discounted admission days. On Sunday, August 13th, veterans and their immediate family members will be admitted for free with a valid ID. Monday, August 14th, offers free admission for seniors and scouts, while Tuesday, August 15th, offers $2 admission for seniors and adults. On Friday, August 18th, medical and emergency personnel can enter for free with a valid ID.

In addition to the main attractions, the Multi-Purpose Arena will host events such as “Monster Truck” races, rodeos, tractor and truck runs, and a demolition derby. Attendees can visit the fair’s website for schedules, prices, and more information.

Food lovers will also have a wonderful time at the fair. With over 100 vendors offering carnival classics, Irish dishes, German cuisine, and more, there will be no shortage of delicious options.

Thrill seekers can choose from dozens of exciting attractions. Various ticket options are available, including the Mega Pass for $90, Jumbo Pass for $100, and Book Admission for $45. The Carnival Bargain bracelets, priced at $35, offer unlimited rides except for the Giant Slide and SkyGlide.

For individuals with sensory processing disorders, the fair has introduced two initiatives. Sunflower Hours, open from 9 am to 12 pm on Saturday, provides free entertainment options for families with special needs. The fair also offers a Sensory Station in the Emmerson Building, equipped with tools to assist individuals in processing the sights, sounds, and crowds of the fair.

Aside from concerts and events at the Multi-Purpose Arena, there will be a wide range of entertainment for all ages, including a bicycle circus, funny cooking show, high jumping show, and dog show.

The Illinois State Fair promises to be a fun-filled event, showcasing the best of entertainment, agriculture, and delicious food. Visitors can refer to the fair’s schedule, ticket prices, and additional shows on their official website for a memorable experience.

