The Institute wants to get up quickly against Banfield: time, TV and probable formations

Institutewith an acceptable campaign on his return to the first division, will have a more than important game this Sunday, as he will try to get back on his feet quickly after a defeat that he felt was unfair.

Glory will receive Banfieldof irregular performance, in one of the five games that will give continuity to the date 13 of the Professional Soccer League led by River Plate.

The Alta Córdoba team lost three of its last four games, although in the middle it had a great triumph against Vélez that showed the best version of the team.

Esa will try to recover against the Drill, which is not good in the championship although it won on the last date.

The match will be played from 17.30 at the Monumental, will be refereed by Jorge Baliño and televised by ESPN Premium.

The red-and-white team has 16 points and will go in search of recovery after having lost 1-0 in their previous presentation with Defensa y Justicia in Florencio Varela, while “Taladro”, with 13 points, beat them last date as local to Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero by 1-0.

The Institute’s coach, Lucas Bovaglio, would not make changes to the team since he was satisfied with the performance of his coaches against Defense and Justice, in a match in which he deserved better luck but found a great performance by rival goalkeeper Ezequiel Unsain .

“The truth is that I liked how the team competed. We did something that practically no one manages to do when playing against Defensa y Justicia, which is to gain possession. We had our situations, there were not many. The analysis is different in every game, I was worried about Platense. The most important thing is to try to face these two home games with the necessary conviction to win them”, said Bovaglio.

It should be remembered that Albirrojo will play again in Alta Córdoba next Saturday, from 7:00 p.m., against Central Córdoba on the 14th.

For his part, Banfield coach Javier Sanguinetti could make a change, which would be the entry of the Uruguayan Brahian Alemán for Ignacio Agustín Rodríguez in midfield.

The record between the two in the top flight is just six games and favors Banfield with two wins and four draws, while “La Gloria” never beat him.

For the comparison of this Sunday, only members with an April quota per day and the additional for the location enter, either for the game or the subscription for the 14 dates. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m.

– Probable Formations –

Institute: Jorge Carranza; Giuliano Cerato, Leonel Mosevich, Fernando Alarcón and Sebastián Corda; Nicolás Linares, Roberto Bochi, Gastón Lodico and Brahian Cuello; Santiago Rodriguez and Adrian Martinez. DT: Lucas Bovaglio.

Banfield: Facundo Cambeses; Matthew Perez, Emmanuel Olivera and Aaron Quiros; Matthias Romero, Eric Remedi, Pedro Souto, Alexander Cabrera and Brahian German or Ignatius Augustine Rodriguez; John Bizans and Andrew Chavez. DT: Javier Sanguinetti.

Referee : Jorge Balino.

: Jorge Balino. WAS : Nicolas Lamolina.

: Nicolas Lamolina. Basketball court : Institute.

: Institute. start time : 17.30.

: 17.30. TV: ESPN Premium.

