How customers are manipulated on the Internet

Psychological trickery: study shows how perfidiously we are manipulated when shopping online With cookies, unnecessary insurance or newsletters: online providers use the weak points in our brain to tempt us to make purchases or to laxly handle data.

“The offer expires in four hours. Hurry up!” Online providers use such tricks to manipulate customers. Bild: Eugenio Marongiu/Getty

It’s opaque, tedious, or just takes too long: nobody likes to read privacy policies. Especially not with cookies, which pop up on practically every website. Anyone who wants to reject the small text files that are saved on the computer when surfing often has to struggle through several steps. The quickest solution is always just a click away: don’t read anything, just accept everything!