“Cdm on May 1st? We are the first to set an example”

The prime minister: “I have decided to hold a CDM on May 1, a day when many Italians will still be in the workplace”









Giorgia Meloni back to the question of the meeting of Cdm May Day. “We believe that the first to set an example should be those like us who, deep down, are gods privileged“, says the Prime Minister in an interview with Milan Finance. “I have therefore decided to hold a CDM on this day where many Italians will still be in the workplaceamong the forces of order, among those who take care of the sick in hospitals, in transport, in restaurants, in hotels, in places of culture, including the technicians employed in Piazza San Giovanni in the Concert of May Day. It’s an important day that the government will devote to work, making decisions about work.”

“At work to solve the critical issues related to the Pnrr” As for the Pnrr, the government and the majority “are working with the EU Commission to resolve some structural problems”, underlines the prime minister. “But the Pnrr, let’s be clear, is not a problem, but a great opportunity that the government will not miss, despite the errors and delays it has inherited. For this reason we are working to remodulate the plan and resolve the critical issues, focusing on those projects for which funding can be spent within the expiry of the Plan”.

The Superbonus knot As for the Superbonus, the government “had the courage to correct an intervention which, as it was conceived, was certainly politically very advantageous for the few but disastrous for the public finances, which created and risked continuing to create serious problems for the public finance “, continues Meloni. “Our choice to bring the tax credit to 90% and block the credit transfer mechanism for new interventions was a dutiful and responsible decision, always taking care at the same time to protect all the subjects involved, both businesses and citizens, and to solve the problem of stranded tax credits”.

The decision to hold the CDM on May 1st He had already anticipated it to the ministers at the last Council of Ministers: the next meeting will be held “on May Day”. It is the signal that Giorgia Meloni aims to give regarding the government’s attention to the world of work, with the launch of a decree law, a “work decree” which, in all likelihood, will strengthen the payrolls of low-income employees with a new cut in the tax wedge. The idea, they say, came from the leader of the Brothers of Italy: to bring together the ministers on Labor Day, a unicum at least in recent years, is a “symbolic” gesture, the executive repeats, which marks in way “clear” the direction of travel. And who “makes his own” a day historically related to the galaxy of the left.

What will the CDM deal with? The agenda of the CDM has not yet been set, but the issues on the table are known. For the wedge, the idea is to intervene along the lines of what has already been done for 2023 in the maneuver, affecting payroll probably as early as May. Even if some adjustments to the mechanism are not excluded, which “could even be two points” for someone, as Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said in the hearing. According to calculations by the Bank of Italy, it could lead to a cut of 200 euros a year. But the measure should be transitory for the eight months remaining between now and the end of 2023, then we’ll see with the Maneuver. In the meantime, a cut of 4 points would be reached for incomes below 25 thousand euros, as observed by Confindustria which applauds the intentions but asks for more, like the unions.

Citizenship Income On the other hand, the reform of the Citizenship Income will be less painless, on which the eyes of the opposition are also focused. According to the latest drafts circulated, the support measure for the most vulnerable groups will be divided into three: on the one hand, the Guarantee for Inclusion (Gil), on the other, two instruments for active labor policies, the Work Accompaniment Service (Pal , transitional until the end of the year) and the Guarantee for work activation (Gal). The amounts for the so-called “employable” will be revised downwards, who will have a maximum of 350 euros per month and will have to accept job offers for at least one month, under penalty of forfeiture of the benefit. The decree should also remedy the regulatory hole created with the Maneuver, which had canceled the crime for those who received the check unduly, with a tightening of penalties for false declarations and fraud with sentences of up to six years in prison.

The other measures A series of other interventions are also being evaluated, from Inail protection to students engaged in the school-work path, to incentives for the hiring of NEETs under 30, up to the doubling of the deduction threshold for the contributions of cleaners and caregivers. All measures that have to deal with the covers.

