The Justice rejected Bertoldi’s list because it had three deceased people as guarantees

Federal Justice rejected the appeal that he had made the Neuquén for the Fatherland list on the Union for the Fatherland front because he detected that presented guarantees of three deceasedfrom people who were not affiliated with any of the parties and because it included the endorsement of one of the members of the Electoral Board who denied it because she was in that position.

If the list that leads as a candidate for martin rodriguez y Javier Bertoldi does not appeal the decision, Unión por la Patria will have a single list, the Celeste and Blanca that postulates Pablo Toderofor the PASO elections on August 13.

The court ruling endorses the decision of the party Electoral Board that it had observed that the paper guarantees did not match the list in digital format and because it included Marina Bergagnaa member of the party board, who said she was unaware of having given her signature for that list.

The civil justice of Neuquén also found the guarantees that are not affiliated with either partys that make up the front and three people dead.

Justice rejected Bertoldi’s list: what the ruling said

He rejected “that although unaffiliated persons appear in the signed forms, they were not incorporated into the list presented in Excel format for such control, because of the 789 guarantees that were uploaded there, 54 correspond to persons not affiliated with the groups that make up the alliance”.

The ruling admits that although there are still 735 guarantees, an amount greater than the minimum required of 688 endorsements according to the sum of the minimums indicated for each of the groups that make up the alliance published by the CNE on its website (Justicialista Party 413, Federal Popular Union 48, Frente Grande Party 43, Solidarity Party 43, Kolina 43, Electoral Instrument by Unidad Popular 43 and El Frente y la Participación Neuquén 55), «I cannot fail to note that the “error” accepted by the appellant, of having incorporated as guarantee that of a member of the electoral board of the alliance who denied having provided itare added two deaths warned among those 54 people not affiliated with Eva Caniuqueo and Carlos Esteban Betancur«.

The ruling added that among the 735 remaining affiliate guarantees, the presence of a deceased was also found: Alfonso Oscar Lazzarano.

estimated that the will of a minimum of 688 affiliates is not demonstrated to the parties that make up the Unión por la Patria alliance of this District, to endorse the Neuquén por la Patria internal list presented for its officialization in the categories of pre-candidates





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

