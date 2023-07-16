Home » an Ersa bus caught fire in a shed at the end of the line
Firefighters from the City of Córdoba extinguished a fire this Sunday morning in the shed at the end of the line of the company Ersa, after a unit caught fire.

The event occurred around 3 in the morning, on the beach located on Av. O’higgins, in the south of the Capital. There, personnel from the Fire Guard Department worked to extinguish the flames, according to police sources confirmed to this medium.

Ersa. The fire occurred in the shed at the end of the line of the company Ersa, in the south of the City of Córdoba. (The twelve)

From the passenger transport company they confirmed, in dialogue with La Voz, that there were no injuries or other material damage. Fortunately, the authorities managed to remove the vehicles that were close to the fire source in time, preventing the fire from spreading.

In addition, there were maintenance personnel and guards in the sector who immediately approached and warned about the fire.

As reported, the Ersa unit was parked against a wall that adjoins a private neighborhood in the area. However, the flames did not spread in that direction.

At this time it is unknown what started the fire. After controlling the flames, the technical service of the fire-fighting force carries out the corresponding expert reports to determine the cause.

