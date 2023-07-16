Tablet deals on Amazon Prime Day 2023: 15 exciting deals

Example images for offers on Amazon Prime Day 2023 PR/Business Insider

Prime Day 2023* takes place on July 11th and 12th. As part of the discount campaign, there are exclusive offers and deals for members of Amazon Prime*.

In addition to laptops, mobile phones, televisions and other devices, tablets are also available at particularly low prices on Prime Day.

Here you will find the best tablet deals for Prime Day 2023. All other deals can be found here: Prime Day at Amazon *.

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

On July 11th and 12th, 2023, one of the biggest shopping events of the year will take place again: Amazon Prime Day*. This discount campaign with exclusive offers for members of Amazon Prime* includes attractive deals for gadgets such as laptops, mobile phones, televisions, headphones, etc. The average discount: around 27 percent, which can definitely be worth it.

Buy cheap tablets on Amazon Prime Day

Numerous tablet models from manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Lenovo and Co. are also reduced on Amazon Prime Day*. So if you are looking for a cheap device, the shopping event is the perfect choice.

The best tablet deals on Prime Day 2023

Which tablet deals shouldn’t you miss on Prime Day? You’ll find out here when the time comes. We browse through all bargains for you and present them to you. So you really don’t miss a deal and you can be sure that you actually save money on the purchase.

To be able to shop the deals, you need a valid membership with Amazon Prime*. The service costs EUR 8.99 per month or EUR 89.90 per year. You can test Prime for 30 days free of charge and benefit immediately from all the advantages, such as the exclusive Prime Day deals.

FAQ on Prime Day 2023 tablet deals

You can find everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals in our FAQ:

When does Amazon Prime Day take place?

Prime Day 2023 will take place from 11th to 12th July 2023 inclusive. However, selected offers start in the weeks before Prime Day 2023. The first deals – especially for Amazon services such as Amazon Music Unlimited, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Gaming and Amazon Photos – go live as early as June 21, 2023.

How to shop the tablet deals on Prime Day 2023?

A valid Amazon Prime membership is required to participate in Amazon Prime Day 2023. The first 30 days are free, after that the service costs EUR 8.99 per month or EUR 89.90 per year.

Are the Amazon Prime Day deals worth it?

The average saving on Amazon Prime Day is 27 percent. In this respect, it can definitely be worth looking for cheap tablet deals on Prime Day 2023 – especially since the discount on selected products can be even larger.

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

