“Twenty Do Not Confused 2” is really nice!

As a group drama, the characters in “Twenty Do Not Confused 2” also make people feel friendly across the screen. In addition to the well-drawn portrayal of the actors and the lovable characters of the characters, more often than not, they will suddenly resonate with us in front of the screen.

Although it is someone else’s story, it also has a strange and familiar feeling. It seems to be about the girl at the office next door, the child of the relative’s family in the mother’s mouth when calling, and it is also like my own yesterday.

Jiang Xiaoguo, who is the epitome of the symbol of the workplace, also hides in her life the introversion in the workplace, the tendency to work overtime, and the leadership of PUA…

Running all the way, I know how to pay attention to myself and love myself better, and my ability and mood have grown a lot.

Although work is still busy, I have to say that Jiang Xiaoguo’s appearance this season has become exponentially beautiful! Bu Guanjin’s appearance outside the play is also upup!

Although the previous Xiaoguo had a cute schoolgirl doll head, it often gave people a feeling of being old.

The first is that the flatness of the face is not high enough. The nasolabial folds and the slight depressions in the face can easily make people feel tired. Sisters who want to improve can use a highlight cream + matte highlighter to modify the nasolabial folds in a small area.

Some high-brightness swelling colors can be superimposed on the face, which will make the whole face more popped, and the base makeup will look clearer and cleaner.

In addition, there is an invisible face value bug, which is the human form!

Bu Guanjin’s upper lip is thin, and the groove in the middle of the person is shallow. From certain angles, the line of the middle of the person looks flat, which will visually lengthen the length of the middle of the person, which will naturally bring a sense of age.

(Female stars who take the girly and juvenile route will obviously be short in the middle, the groove in the middle will be more obvious, and the volume of the lips should also be guaranteed, such as Zhang Yuanying)

The easiest way is to widen the area of ​​the upper lip with lip makeup. For a more refined lip shape, you can use a near-nude lip liner to lightly stroke the outside of the original lip line to blur the original lip line. Or after the matte lipstick is applied to the lips, use a lip brush or fingers to blend outward, slightly beyond the original lip line.

But it should be noted that the excess part should not be too much, about 1mm, and the lipstick color you choose should not be too eye-catching, and the color that is closer to your own lip color is better.

(If you choose a darker color, it is best to only slightly expand at the peak of the lip, which looks more natural)

If you want to further shorten the length of the human body, it is necessary to make the mouth more chubby and upturned visually. You can use the shadow color to properly deepen the shadow of the middle ditch like Bu Guanjin. Note that the deepened position should not be along the junction between the original lip line and the human middle, but deepen the junction after the lipstick is widened outwards.

Laughing is not abrupt, it looks like a natural upper lip shadow, and the middle part doesn’t look too flat.

If you want to be more refined, you can use a fine pearl or matte highlight like Reba on the “new” lip peak line and the middle of the lower lip, which will look more chubby.

Sisters who have a middle ditch but not deep enough, can also use matte highlights on both sides of the original middle ditch to brighten the bumps like the beyond sister, it looks younger, and it will be better combined with the highlights of the lip peaks. Oh!

If you want to reduce your age and become more beautiful quietly, don’t ignore it!