Source title: The Lantern Festival is about a big drama Liantai Prosperous Liyuan – 2023 New Year Sanjin opera concert will be staged soon

During the Spring Festival, TV stations, radio stations, bus display screens, urban curtain walls, and various traditional media and new media platforms at all levels continued to promote the performance information of excellent plays in Shanxi Province in the 2023 Spring Festival. Among them, the most eye-catching one is the Prosperous Pear Garden-2023 New Year Sanjin Opera Concert held by the Shanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism under the guidance of the Propaganda Department of the Shanxi Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Party of China from February 5 (Lantern Festival). Sing five good plays, promote a batch of new actors, benefit the people, and establish a new style in the three Jin Dynasties… The prosperity of the age is full of songs, the former "rabbit" is like a brocade, and the festival's artistic feast makes the majority of theater fans feel deep happiness. Shanxi is a culturally rich province with a long history of opera, known as the "cradle of Chinese opera". According to the results of the 2016 census conducted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, currently 38 opera genres headed by Shanxi's four major operas, namely "Jin Opera, Pu Opera, Shangdang Bangzi, and Beilu Bangzi", are still active in the three Jin lands, the largest number in the country. On the basis of the successful holding of the Prosperous Pear Garden – Sanjin Opera Concert of Famous Duans last year, the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism will include the Prosperous Pear Garden – 2023 New Year Sanjin Opera Concert into the Spring Festival series of performances, so that the people can enjoy the wonderful drama together , to celebrate the Spring Festival. The concert is carefully planned, taking into account the genre, region, profession and age structure of the actors, and specially invites Wang Aiai, Xie Tao, Li Guilian, Miao Jie, Chen Suqin, Jia Julan, Zhang Caiping, Cheng Fengying, Kong Xiangdong, Sun Hongli, Shan Na and other famous opera artists in our province , some "Xinghua Award" opera performance award winners and outstanding young and middle-aged actors together form a performance matrix, presenting traditional classic arias and excellent selections of new repertoires that the people are familiar with and love. In order to strengthen the inheritance and protection of the rare local operas in our province, we specially selected Shanxi Meihu, Hedong Xianqiang, Huahaier, Xiaoyi Wanwanqiang, Zuoquan Xiaohua Opera, Lingqiu Luoluoqiang, Linxian Daoqing, Shuoxian Endangered operas such as Dayangko came to the provincial capital, and 17 operas, including the Big Four Bangzi, participated in the performances, with more than 200 performers. The plum blossoms are fragrant, the apricot blossoms are blooming, and the five-day opera feast will show that under the strong leadership of the provincial party committee and the provincial government in recent years, the opera industry in our province has been upright, innovative, and thriving. At the same time, it illuminates the road of high-quality development with the bright light of culture, enriches the spiritual and cultural life of the people during the Spring Festival, encourages the sons and daughters of Sanjin to be confident and self-improving, and take on new missions , Write a new chapter. It is reported that, in addition to continuing to maintain the performances of new and excellent repertoires in the past, the 2023 Spring Festival performances will focus on innovating the content, form and means of activities to make them richer, more novel, and more down-to-earth. The 2023 Spring Festival chorus concert and symphony concert will be held at the Shanxi Grand Theater. According to the arrangement, troupes from all cities in the province will participate, and all performances will be priced at RMB 30. At the same time, make full use of new media communication methods to empower art feasts, and perform dramas (programs) on the Learning Power Shanxi Learning Platform, Cultural Tourism China, Netease Shanxi, Shanxi Public Culture Cloud, Shanxi Provincial Library Subscription Account, Shanxi Mobile Station, Shanxi It is broadcast on online platforms such as Cloud Theater, and viewers can directly log in to the above platforms to watch at 15:00 and 20:00 every day.

