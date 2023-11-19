THE LAST ELEMENT – Release “Chapter 3: Solitude”

Amsterdam-based modern metal band THE LAST ELEMENT celebrates the release of their new EP “Chapter 3: Solitude”, out now via Drakkar Entertainment! The music video for the song “Bury Me” is available now.

After the first two chapters have already shown that there is no way around the Dutch formation, the band takes the listener on a sonic journey that is divided into three main parts. “Bury Me,” the third track on the EP, serves as the climax of a three-part narrative that begins with “Lost Cause (The Journey Part 1)” and continues with “The Mountain (The Journey Part 2).” Each song is a poignant representation of the universal longing to find comfort, feel at home and connect deeply with another soul. Frontman Jasper’s personal struggles with loneliness and feelings of isolation are tightly woven into the fabric of “Chapter 3: Solitude.” This EP is not only a musical work but also a confession that provides insights into his past struggles and search for self-worth.

Jasper comments: “Releasing ‘Chapter 3: Sollitude’ feels like I’m sharing a piece of my soul with listeners, inviting them into my journey of solitude and self-discovery in the hope that it reflects their own search for belonging.”

Check out the new video for “Bury Me,” available to stream now:

THE LAST ELEMENT was founded in 2018. They immediately found common ground as both Jan (bass) and Jasper had struggled in the past and every song they wrote was a way to lift a burden. Jan was particularly struggling with the suicide of his partner, and Jasper had a history of child abuse and the resulting consequences. The struggles they’ve endured have bonded them together, but more importantly, they’ve become stronger because of it, the damage and scars of their past have fueled their music and helped them write what’s close to their hearts. THE LAST ELEMENT is the bond between them and all the people who are afraid of being hurt or who have to deal with unhappiness, “we all heal when we are together, together we are stronger. “So our music became a translation of these feelings, the darkness, the heaviness, the anger, but also the light, the love and the hope,” says the band.

Since their inception, THE LAST ELEMENT have reached +3 million streams on Spotify alone and +10 million across all platforms, completely DIY, and that just proves that they have the recognition and support of their listeners. With these numbers increasing every day and previous releases being added to editorial playlists such as “New Blood” “New Core” “New Metal Tracks” and following shows supporting acts such as Asking Alexandria, THE LAST ELEMENT is definitely on par with established ones Names of the genre on the way to achieving their life’s goal of sharing their music and lyrics with a global audience.

THE LAST ELEMENT is:

Jasper Roelofsen – Vocals

Noah Grim – Guitar

Jan Bijlsma – Bass

Mark Cappon – Drums

