The latest live photos of Lady Gaga’s participation in “Joker 2” are exposed: the clown runs wild on the road

“Joker 2” exposed new studio photos,The clown played by Joaquin Phoenix and two people who also wear masks run wildly on the road.

“Joker 2,” the follow-up to 2019’s hit “Joker,” is titled “Joker: Binary Psychosis,” and it’s a musical. Joaquin Phoenix returns as Joker, Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Zazie Betts returns as Sophie Dumont, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Loveland , Harry Lauty also starred. Todd Phillips continues to direct and write the screenplay, and it is scheduled to be released in North America on October 4, 2024.

Previously, the media revealed thatLady Gaga to join ‘Joker 2’ for $10 millionReturning star Joaquin Phoenix and director and writer Todd Phillips each earn $20 million.

“Joker” first premiered at the 76th Venice Film Festival on August 31, 2019, won the highest honor the Golden Lion Award, and was released in the United States on October 4, 2019.

“Joker” surpassed $1 billion at the box office, becoming the first R-rated movie in history to break $1 billion.At the 77th Golden Globes, the film won 2 awards: Phoenix for Best Actor in a Drama Series and Hildhu Gunardottiri for Best Original Score.