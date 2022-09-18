Home Entertainment The lead singer of the American Dream Dragons rock band Imagine Dragons Announces Divorce
The lead singer of the American Dream Dragons rock band Imagine Dragons Announces Divorce

The lead singer of the American Dream Dragons rock band Imagine Dragons Announces Divorce
Dan Reynolds announces divorce
Dan ReynoldsDan Reynolds

Sina Entertainment News Recently, American Dream Dragons rock band Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds announced that he and his wife of 10 years, Aja Volkman, are divorcing.

In 2018, Dan Reynolds announced his divorce from Aja, but it was soon reconciled, and a son was born in 2019. Yesterday, Dan Reynolds again announced his divorce from his wife Aja Volkman.

It is reported that in 2010, Dan was invited to the stage by Nico Vega, a band belonging to Aja, and the two became acquainted. Later, Dan invited her to record songs together, and then the two formed the duo Egyptian, and the two also performed together, so unknowingly Enter the river of love. They were soon married in 2011, had their first child Arrow Eve the following year and twin girls Gia James and Coco Rae in March 2017.

