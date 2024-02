In the ordinary assembly of AFAthe leaders of the Argentine clubs once again demonstrated against the Sports Joint Stock Companies (SAD).

The topic was included in the agenda and a plebiscite was held with a vote of 45 to 0 against the SAD. The only absent club was Talleres From Cordoba.

Precisely Talleres had been the only of the Professional League in not stating its position last week before the presidential runoff.

*News in development





